One of Iran's Last Remaining Naval Ships Suffers a Devastating Fate - But It Wasn't Struck by Enemy Fire

One of Iran’s last remaining naval ships had to offload over 200 crew members in Sri Lanka Friday after the vessel suffered engine failure while out at sea.

“The IRIS Bushehr, described in previous Iranian media reports as a navy logistics ship, is being brought first to the port of Colombo, according to Sri Lanka Navy spokesman Cmdr. Buddhika Sampath,” Fox News reported.

“Sailors are being taken to a naval base in Welisara following medical exams and immigration procedures.”

The network quoted Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake as saying, “We have to understand that this is not an ordinary situation. It’s a request by a ship belonging to one party to enter into our port.

“We have to consider that according to the international treaties and conventions.”

Dissanayake explained that authorities decided to take control of the IRIS Bushehr after a dialogue with Iranian officials and the ship’s captain.

Some of the crew will reportedly remain on board to help the Sri Lankan navy when they eventually sail the ship to Trincomalee, which is on the island’s northeast coast.

The news comes just days after an American submarine sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo attack in the Indian Ocean.

The Sri Lankan navy rescued 32 sailors and recovered 87 bodies following that attack, according to The Associated Press.

It marked the first time in over 80 years that an American submarine had destroyed an enemy warship with a torpedo.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the dramatic incident Wednesday during a news media briefing.

.@SECWAR “In the Indian Ocean—an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship, that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo—Quiet Death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War 2. Like in that war—back when we were… pic.twitter.com/Y97YQBxQza — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) March 4, 2026

“In the Indian Ocean — an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship, that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo — Quiet Death,” Hegseth said, according to a video posted to the social media site X.

He added, “[This is] the first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II. Like in that war — back when we were still the War Department — we are fighting to win.”

