One of a Kind Video: Kid Rock Uses Apache Hovering Behind His House to Torment Gavin Newsom

Singer-songwriter Kid Rock used an Apache flyover of his estate as a chance to take a swing at California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Last Saturday, Rock posted two videos — with explicit language in the caption — showing members of the United States Army flying what the Associated Press has identified as two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell, which is located near the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

Kid Rock can be seen standing on the porch of his Tennessee home with his infinity pool in sight as he cheers for the Apache pilots, obviously enjoying the show.

Per the Associated Press, Kid Rock has made previous comments to pilots welcoming them to fly over his residence.

“I’ve talked to some of these pilots. I’ve told them, ‘You guys see me waving when you come by the house?’ I’m like, ‘You guys are always welcome to cruise by my house, any time,’” he commented.

The musician told his followers on social media platform X about that moment: “This is a level of respect that s**t for brains Governor of California will never know.”

“God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

WARNING: The following video is captioned with language some viewers may find offensive.

This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iD5mmkaXv1 — KidRock (@KidRock) March 28, 2026

Rock can be seen clapping and saluting before putting his fist in the air as the pilots flew away.

The second video is of the same moment, but another Apache can be seen flying by in the background.

Why use this moment to blast Newsom?

For one thing, he is one of the most incompetent public officials we’ve seen in recent memory, creating an exodus from California that politicians of the future will hopefully use as a case study of what not to do.

For another, despite his term expiring in 2027, Newsom will probably not be exiting public life.

All signs point to him making a run for the presidency in 2028.

With Newsom planning to stay relevant and seeking the highest office in the land, prominent figures like Kid Rock are important in influencing the cultural landscape against him.

Simply put, he’s doing his part to remind voters that Newsom is a poor choice.

We will be inundated with his abysmal record as governor as soon as he announces his candidacy — no stone will be left unturned as former Californians will have testimonies about why they fled his state in terror.

We need a holistic effort to stop Newsom — and the cultural front must support keeping him far away from office.

As one of President Donald Trump’s most outspoken supporters, Rock can fulfill that role.

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