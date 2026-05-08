Only One LA Mayoral Candidate Was Willing to Give Straight Answer on Illegals Voting

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt was the only person to give a straight answer when asked whether illegal aliens and non-citizens should vote in U.S. elections during a Wednesday debate.

The moderator of the mayoral debate asked each candidate, including Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, whether non-citizens should be permitted to vote in U.S. elections.

After Pratt gave a definitive “no,” Bass and Democratic candidate Nithya Raman would not give a straight answer.

“It depends, it’s not a yes or no,” Bass answered.

“Well first of all, when you say non-citizens, it doesn’t mean they’re here illegally. It doesn’t mean they’re undocumented. They could have green cards, they could be here perfectly legally, and there’s a lot of states and cities that do that in very, very local elections. We have to see what the councilman is proposing.”

“Yeah, I would say, again, it does depend in other places, school boards have non-citizens who vote, residents who vote for these,” Raman said.

Democrats have voted against measures that would require voters to provide proof of citizenship before casting a ballot.

In April 2025, only four Democrats voted to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would have required states to obtain proof of citizenship before registering an individual to vote and remove all non-citizens from existing voter rolls.

There have been several documented cases of non-citizens unlawfully voting in U.S. elections.

In August 2024, government officials in Alabama, Virginia, Ohio and Texas identified as many as 17,000 non-citizens on state voting rolls and worked to remove them from the lists ahead of the 2024 general election.

After Oregon resumed automatic voter registration, the Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services division found 118 non-citizens on its voter rolls, and at least 13 of them had voted, according to Willamette Week.

Authorities charged four green card holders living in New Jersey of voting in federal elections and falsely asserting they had never done so while applying for U.S. citizenship.

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