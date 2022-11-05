'I am One of Them': Lara Trump Lets Loose on Democrats Lumping White Suburban Women Into One Box

The Democratic fixation on abortion as the only issue of interest to women will cost them at the polls, Lara Trump said Thursday.

The Fox News contributor, who is the wife of Eric Trump, was reacting to a report in The Wall Street Journal that the GOP now has a 15 percentage point advantage with the demographic group of white suburban women. That represents a 27-point swing from the Journal’s August polling.

Democrats spent heavily on campaign ads addressing abortion, thinking that messaging would help sway women voters. The Associated Press reported in September that Democrats spent more than $124 million in television ads discussing or referring to abortion.

“The Democrats did here what they always do,” Lara Trump said Thursday on Fox News concerning that survey.

“Instead of looking at people as individuals with their own minds, who make different decisions about people they’re voting for based on a whole host of issues, they lump everyone here as ‘white suburban women’ into one voting bloc and said they all care about one thing and one thing only – abortion,” she said.

Lara Trump said the price of that miscalculation is vast.

‘Of course, we know that this is not the case. This is a very big chunk of the electorate, though, it makes up about 20 percent of the electorate,” she said.

“It turns out that we, and I saw ‘we’ because I’m one of them, care about a whole host of issues, like moms out there who have kids in school who are concerned that their kids are not being prepared for their futures right now. They are instead being indoctrinated. Our kids are falling behind in so many ways in school,” she said.

Lara Trump also referenced “new moms who have struggled to find baby formula and still are today” and the ravages inflation takes out of the wages of working women.

Is the left paying the price of its identity politics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1497 Votes) No: 2% (31 Votes)

“These are the things that are concerning to women out there,” she said. “And of course, the Democrats blew it.”

Noting that the suburban white woman demographic was critical to President Joe Biden’s election, she noted that recent polls show a change in that sentiment.

“People are not stupid, especially women,” she said.

“We get it; we need our basic needs met, we understand what’s going on. We know who brought it to us,” she said, explaining why women are flocking to the GOP.

On Wednesday, Lara Trump had shared with “Fox & Friends First” her bristling response to a piece in The New Yorker saying “right-wing mothers” are the reason parents and school boards are at impasse, according to Fox News.

“Any parent who dared speak out and say, ‘I think we ought to have a hand in what our kids are learning in school,’ of course, they were labeled as domestic terrorists by the Biden administration. So parents don’t need The New Yorker or anyone else to tell them what is happening in schools,” she said.

“And they saw it for themselves [during COVID lockdowns]. And that is why you are going to see this midterm election, people coming out in droves, voting all the way down ticket from governors races, Senate, House, all the way down to the school board for Republicans, in a way I don’t think we have ever seen before, because they’re fed up with it,” she said.

She said parents are “ready to protect their kids. This is the future of our country. And shame on anyone who is trying to make parents feel badly for doing so.”

The Journal survey found that 74 percent of white suburban women feel the economy is “heading in the wrong direction,” with 54 percent of white suburban women believing the country is already in a recession.

“We’re talking about a collapse, if you will, in that group on the perceptions of the economy,” Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio said. Fabrizio conducted the Journal poll with Democratic pollster John Anzalone.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.