Jennifer Welch has a large microphone, a Democratic guest list, and a habit of talking about other Americans as a disease. This week she used it on Christians who vote Republican.

The Bravo-to-podcast star co-hosts “I’ve Had It,” a show GQ has already crowned part of the “dirtbag left” and a midterm “must-stop” for Democrats. On Wednesday, she turned a fight over Medicaid and Obamacare enrollment into a sermon against people of faith.

Vice President J.D. Vance’s anti-fraud effort, she said, was not about illegal enrollments. It was “an attack on sick people” and “probably an attack on poor people.”

Then she stopped talking policy and started talking about churchgoers.

“If you’re a Christian, and you have a lot of faith in your faith, and you believe it, and you vote for this,” Welch said, “you’re an abject hypocrite of the highest order and a cancer in our country.”

She added that “a part of our electorate is really sick in the mind” for failing to “cut through” President Donald Trump.







That is not an argument. It is a diagnosis aimed at tens of millions of voters whose crime is going to church and then going to the ballot box.

Welch did not discover this language last week. She has smeared Minnesota churchgoers as “white nationalists” after a left-wing mob stormed a Sunday service. The new clip is the same product with a fresh coat of healthcare talk.

GQ’s profile treats that act as a feature. Welch is the “profane ‘mother’ of the dirtbag left,” an Oklahoma atheist who moved to New York, wrote a book branding the government “Christo-fascist,” and still draws lawmakers onto the show.

Hasan Piker praises the “superpower of being a white woman.” Bravo still lists her as the interior designer from “Sweet Home Oklahoma.”

None of that résumé includes the right to declare half the country a tumor.

Christians who vote conservative are not a medical condition. They are parents, church volunteers, soldiers, small business owners, and the people who still think a child needs a mother and a father.

Christians also happen to be one of the largest, most consistent voting blocs in the country. Calling them a “cancer” is not courage. It’s an attempt to make their removal from public life sound like hygiene.

God save us from liberal White women. I don’t know this Jennifer Welch character, but she seems to be filled with pure, boiling hate. So radical, so extreme, that she views the rest of America as her “enemies.” Robespierre would be proud. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 1, 2026



Welch’s own standard is worth applying in reverse. She built a brand on mockery, sexual slurs about dead lawmakers, and the claim that Republicans are secretly gay, fascist, and too stupid to notice.

She lectures believers about hypocrisy while treating contempt as a sacrament. If anyone is selling a sickness as entertainment, it is the host who cannot talk about her neighbors without reaching for oncology.

A healthy country can survive hard policy fights over insurance rolls and fraud. It cannot survive a media culture that tells one side the other side is not wrong, but malignant.

Cancer is what you cut out. That is the logic hiding under the applause lines.

Welch is exactly the kind of figure that argument would point back at: a professional polarizer who confuses volume with virtue and pathology with persuasion.

She is not exposing a tumor in the electorate. She is modeling the habit that treats political disagreement as something to be excised.

Christians do not owe her a permission slip to vote. America does not owe her a polite silence when she talks about them as a disease. The clip should be played back every time a Democrat books her show and pretends this is just colorful commentary.

It’s not commentary. It’s a permission structure. And the people she is talking about can hear it.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.