What One Man Can Teach Our Victim-Obsessed Society

Our society has devolved into a victimized culture where embracing a victim mentality is not just accepted, it’s promoted. The ultra-charged victim mindset has infiltrated into college campuses, the mainstream media, and everyday activities. Victimization has now circumvented into a badge of honor instead of a deterrent to a successful existence.

Trudging through scapegoat stereotypes and breaking victimhood barriers is something one particular man has done impeccably, much to the dismay of many in the Democratic Party. Dr. Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, and increasingly controversial politician has shown a fortitude for ascension in a world that laid out every excuse for his demise.

Long before his professional achievements, Carson had to first survive childhood traumas, poverty, racism and a victimhood ideology subjecting him to stereotypical defeat. Even with all of these theoretical cards stacked against him, Carson’s resilience shows the potential of the American dream.

Carson is no stranger of criticism from the left. If his views on taxes, health care and poverty mentality were not enough to make the progressives unhinged, his continued support of President Donald Trump has only sparred their distaste. Currently acting as Housing and Urban Development secretary, Carson recently announced his plans to return to the private sector and continue his influence thereafter.

While the media swooned at Michael Cohen’s allegations that Trump is racist, Carson opposing position did not receive much attention. During an interview with Newsmax’ White House correspondent John Gizzi, Carson was asked about Cohen’s criticism.

“I’ve never seen anything that even remotely would remind me of racists, and believe me, I recognize a racist when I see them,” he said.While the media was swift to push Cohen’s narratives, Carson’s remarks were seemingly brushed off as meager hearsay.

Carson’s story of growing up in poverty and being raised by a single mother in Detroit ultimately to achieve triumph does not adhere well to the progressive agenda. He credits his victory mantra in part to his late mother, Sonya, who married at 13 and only received a third-grade education.

“(My mother) understood how success was achieved in our society,” Carson wrote in a tribute. “If anyone had a reason to make excuses, it was her, but she refused to be a victim and would not permit us to develop the victim mentality either.”

After witnessing successful families’ regimens during her time working as a domestic, Sonya Carson insisted her two sons write book reports each week and pushed the importance of education. Even though she herself was illiterate, Sonya persisted to instill the importance of working hard and enduring through life’s adversities to her sons.

Progressive society hands out “victim cards” to divide and conquer the masses, leading to a continuing slide of excuses. Carson’s example, on the other hand, has the potential to combat the repressive tidal wave of victimhood and reopen a dialogue of personal growth and responsibility.

He went from the inner-city streets of Detroit to one of the most respected doctors in the field of neurosurgery. He went from being known as one of the dumbest kids in the fifth grade, to director of pediatric neurosurgery at one of the most prestigious hospitals in the United States. He went from facing racist taunts due to being a minority African-American student to becoming a leading example that a prosperous life is possible, regardless of what color a person is.

Whoever sculpts the language owns the argument. The victimhood culture aggressors have taken to manipulating the ignorant in the tune of social justice. Mental fragility has become the norm and demand for trigger warnings is on the rise. Safe spaces are ever growing. Success stories are demonized while victim narratives are glorified as a symbol of martyrdom.

Dr. Ben Carson is just one prime example of a person who had the early and enduring influence of a determined parent who understood the importance of instilling personal responsibility and fortitude in the face of challenging circumstances.

Rather than succumbing to the temptation to avoid accountability or to persevere in the face of difficulties, Carson provides us an example of enduring hope if only we choose it. If we do not succeed, we only have ourselves to blame.

“To think big and use our talents doesn’t mean we won’t have difficulties along the way. We will, we all do. How we view those problem determines how we end up. If we choose to see the substances in our path as barriers. We stop trying. ‘We can’t win,’ we moan. ‘They won’t let us win.’ However, if we choose to see the obstacles as hurdles, we can leap over them. Successful people don’t have fewer problems. They determined that nothing will stop them from going forward. Whatever direction we choose, if we can realize that every hurdle we jump strengthens and prepares us for the next one, we’re already on the way to success”. – Dr. Ben Carson

