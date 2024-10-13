One-Month-Old Baby Tragically Dies After Family Dog's Deadly Move

A one-month-old baby girl is dead after a bite from one of her family’s dogs.

The incident happened Tuesday in Torrance, a southern California community not far from Los Angeles, according to KNBC-TV.

Torrance first responders were called to the infant’s home after a report of an animal bite at 12:34 p.m.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, but died.

Police began their investigation after the girl died.

No official cause of death has been listed.

The dog that bit the infant and other dogs in the house were seized by Animal Control, which declined to comment about the case.

“I can’t even imagine how the mother feels right now. She must be devastated,” Faye Tohidi, who knows the family, told reporters.







“They’re good people. They just didn’t pay attention to what they should’ve paid attention to, which is really a tragedy,” she said, according to KABC-TV. “It’s really sad.”

Tohidi said the house where the child died had several animals, including a mastiff, a pit bull mix and another mixed-breed dog.

“I’m a dog person myself, and I have a dog at home, but the matter is that you don’t bring your infant to an atmosphere that has so many big dogs around. And it was wrong to begin with,” Tohidi said.

Police said they have been called to the house in the past, but indicated the calls were not related to the child or the animals.

“Be aware when you have a big dog and you have an infant in the house, you either have to make sure they’re completely separate or give your dog away,” Tohidi said, according to the Daily Mail.

“You know your newborn needs your attention,” she said.

Torrance police and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation into the case.

