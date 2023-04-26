Parler Share
News

One Network Interested in Hiring Both Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon After CNN, Fox News Departures: Report

 By Johnathan Jones  April 26, 2023 at 8:47am
Parler Share

The upstart cable news network NewsNation reportedly would like to add Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon to its lineup after the two cable hosts were cut loose by their employers Monday.

TMZ reported that a NewsNation insider said network executives flew to New York on Monday to discuss strategies to attract Carlson, the longtime host of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” and Lemon, whose most recent gig was co-hosting “CNN This Morning.”

The report said the network, which began producing news 24 hours a day just this past week, wants to add one or both men to its roster.

The company would not be able to pay either former anchor anywhere near what it is believed they were making beforehand but wants to make pitches to them, TMZ reported.

Carlson reportedly earned about $20 million per year at Fox News, while Lemon is reported to have earned about $7 million per year at CNN.

Trending:
Sean Hannity Reacts to Tucker Carlson's Departure from Fox News: 'It's Very, Very Hard'

Lemon was fired after 17 years at the liberal network and just months after he was demoted from his spot in primetime.

The network contradicted a statement the former host made online about his dismissal.

CNN said it offered Lemon a chance to speak to management, but that he declined and instead went public.

Carlson, meanwhile, was cut from Fox News’ lineup at the top of his game as the highest-rated primetime host on cable.

The network and the fired host have been tight-lipped about the ouster.

Carlson was in somewhat of a celebratory mood Tuesday at his home in Florida with his wife, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

Related:
Don Lemon Offered Job at Fast Food Restaurant Chain: 'Just Send Over Your Resume'

“Retirement is going great so far,” he told a reporter.

“I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” Carlson said.

The Daily Mail described his demeanor as “gleeful.”

Both Carlson and Lemon have reportedly retained heavy-hitting entertainment attorney Brian Freedman, who helped Megyn Kelly secure a $69 million payout after her ouster from NBC News.

The attorney also represents current NewsNation host Chris Cuomo in his lawsuit against CNN, which fired him a year ago.

Are you boycotting Fox News?

NewsNation is said to be unbothered by controversies surrounding the exits of both Carlson and Lemon from their previous networks.

The network, formerly WGN America, is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Group Inc., which owns about 200 local television stations.

NewsNation bills itself as “unbiased.” Its lineup includes former CNN host Ashleigh Banfield, former NBC News and ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams, former ABC News anchor Elizabeth Vargas and former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Don Lemon Offered Job at Fast Food Restaurant Chain: 'Just Send Over Your Resume'
Sick: Joe Biden Makes Up Story About His Dead 'Grandpop' on Day of His Re-Election Launch
San Fran Ends Boycott of Red State Companies, Too Expensive Doing Business with Blue States
Report: Fox News Has a Secret 'Oppo File' on Tucker Carlson, Will Use It to Keep Him Quiet
One Network Interested in Hiring Both Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon After CNN, Fox News Departures: Report
See more...

Conversation