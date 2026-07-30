One of the Most Obnoxious Leftists Made Smug Fauci Prediction, Then Scrambled for Delete Key After Disastrous Hearing Began

Former Director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday to answer questions about his handling of COVID.

Leftists thought the former COVID czar would hit a home run, setting Republicans straight by standing up for his record while serving in that role.

It did not turn out that way.

The events of that day played out so differently that political commentator Brian Krassenstein retreated from a position he had proudly posted to social media platform X in support of Fauci when the latter, refusing to answer questions, repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights.

“I can’t wait for Anthony Fauci to make all these anti-science conspiracy theorists look like the idiots they really are today,” Krassenstein wrote.

After the hearing unfolded the way it did, Krassenstein decided it was time to delete his post, but not before other users could screenshot it for our enjoyment.

I think he deleted his post pic.twitter.com/EvaDED1y3r — Holger Danske (@dansk_holger) July 29, 2026

Do you think Fauci, in his heart of hearts, knows what he did was wrong on a massive scale? Yes No

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A search on X for Krassenstein’s exact words won’t yield any results.

All signs point to this being another miscalculated prediction by a prominent leftist that did not come to pass.

CBS News noted that the hearing came days after Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul released Fauci’s personal diary entries to the public.

Fauci claimed at the hearing that Paul had become obsessed with putting him in prison.

“Given Senator Paul’s obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution, his repeated slanderous comments about me, and recently his publicly releasing my unredacted personal diary aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me, the only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this Committee is to get me to say something, anything that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, ‘behind bars,’” the doctor said.

A viral moment featuring questions — not questions pertaining to the pandemic, just questions — from Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley effectively summarized Fauci’s approach that day.

“On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution,” he repeatedly told Hawley.

Hawley: “What day of the week is it today?” Fauci: “5th amendment” Hawley: “What color tie are you wearing?” Fauci: “5th amendment” Hawley: “What color is the carpet?” Fauci: “5th amendment.” pic.twitter.com/IMhiRuQjfe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 29, 2026

The Fauci cheerleaders know how bad this all looks. The former czar looked like he was on trial in Nuremberg for war crimes.

This was once a proud, unapologetic bureaucrat, proclaiming himself to be “the science.”

Where is that bravado now?

Former President Joe Biden granted Fauci a full pardon. Shouldn’t our former medical overlord be proud and forthcoming with the great work that he did?

The question lawmakers should have asked goes something like this — “Dr. Fauci, if you are proud of what you did and if your conscience is clear, why have we seen self-confessed murderers who look less guilty than you do right now?”

Republicans’ next move is attempting to hold Fauci in contempt. For the lives he ruined and the reign of terror he imposed, that’s the least they can do.

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