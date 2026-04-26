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Armed Secret Service agents stand on stage at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC after a shooting took place on April 25, 2026.
Armed Secret Service agents stand on stage at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC after a shooting took place on April 25, 2026. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

One Officer Was Shot By Correspondents' Dinner Shooter: He's OK

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 26, 2026 at 2:45am
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The law enforcement officer who was hit by an attacker’s bullet at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday is OK and expected to make a full recovery, early reports indicate.

The unidentified officer was shot by the would-be assailant — identified as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California — after he sprinted past security at the event where President Donald Trump was the main honoree.

As of early Sunday morning, The Associated Press reported, Allen faces two charges: one in relation to using a firearm during a crime, another involving assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

However, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said that there might be additional charges filed.

The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and was hit in the vest by the shots that were fired.

Allen, who was alleged to be heavily armed, was taken into custody before he could get near the ballroom where Trump was.

The dinner was canceled despite Trump’s desire for it to continue and the president was transported back to the White House, where he held a media briefing.

At the start of his remarks, which lasted a little under six minutes, Trump assured the nation that the man the attempted assailant shot would be OK.

Related:
Hot Mic: Fox's Jimmy Failla Mocked WHCD Security Before Shooting: Might as Well Be 'A Doorstop and a Scarecrow'

“One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing an obviously a very good bulletproof vest,” Trump said.

“He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun. And the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great,” he added.

“He’s in great shape … has very high spirits, and we told him we love him and respect him.”

Trump added that the individual who was shot was a Secret Service agent, although this had not been confirmed through media sources.

“He’s a very proud guy,” Trump said. “He’s very proud of what he does, Secret Service agent.”

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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