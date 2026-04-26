One Officer Was Shot By Correspondents' Dinner Shooter: He's OK

The law enforcement officer who was hit by an attacker’s bullet at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday is OK and expected to make a full recovery, early reports indicate.

The unidentified officer was shot by the would-be assailant — identified as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California — after he sprinted past security at the event where President Donald Trump was the main honoree.

As of early Sunday morning, The Associated Press reported, Allen faces two charges: one in relation to using a firearm during a crime, another involving assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

However, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said that there might be additional charges filed.

The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and was hit in the vest by the shots that were fired.

Allen, who was alleged to be heavily armed, was taken into custody before he could get near the ballroom where Trump was.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: President Trump has been SAFELY EVACUATED from the White House Correspondents Dinner, per sources You can hear shots ring out in this video A shooter opened fire in the LOBBY — the shooter is DEAD This is absolutely INSANE LEFTIST VIOLENCE MUST END! pic.twitter.com/GB1eUXN8kx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 26, 2026

President Trump just posted video of Secret Service shooting at attempted assassin from the White House Correspondents’ dinner, allegedly Cole Allen, and photos of him. https://t.co/HKykZwT3Fe pic.twitter.com/UvJBIs3gsg — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 26, 2026

The dinner was canceled despite Trump’s desire for it to continue and the president was transported back to the White House, where he held a media briefing.

At the start of his remarks, which lasted a little under six minutes, Trump assured the nation that the man the attempted assailant shot would be OK.

.@POTUS: “A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service… One officer was shot, but saved… the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great.” pic.twitter.com/ypKrVT8YPU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

“One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing an obviously a very good bulletproof vest,” Trump said.

“He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun. And the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great,” he added.

“He’s in great shape … has very high spirits, and we told him we love him and respect him.”

Trump added that the individual who was shot was a Secret Service agent, although this had not been confirmed through media sources.

“He’s a very proud guy,” Trump said. “He’s very proud of what he does, Secret Service agent.”

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