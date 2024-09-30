In One Powerful Tirade, Megyn Kelly Proves Why Every Criminal Case Targeting Trump Is Nonsense

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly reminded everyone that the lawfare against former President Donald Trump is utter nonsense.

Kelly — a former lawyer — was able to speak to the absurdity of going after Trump like few others could during her appearance on the “All-In Podcast” from the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, which took place Sept. 8-10.

Her full appearance can be found here, but one moment sparked a tremendous reaction from the crowd when host Jason Calacanis asked Kelly about Trump.

The first minute of the clip is actually pretty bad for Calacanis as he tried to misrepresent the cases (he was possibly just confusing legal jargon) only to have Kelly correct him in a way that almost deflated any moment he had in the dialogue.

Regardless, Kelly took the chance to tell the panel and audience just why everything being brought against Trump is so nonsensical.

I think something has lit a fire under Megyn Kelly recently She’s now unapologetically calling out every single lie she hears about Trump The way she dismantled all of the lawfare arguments against Trump at the All-In Summit is exquisite. pic.twitter.com/wgmEGg0A0H — George (@BehizyTweets) September 22, 2024

Calacanis — when he finally got around to it — asked, “Will you chalk all five [cases] up in your mind to five different jurisdictions, five different prosecutors, five different juries, and/or judges all conspiring to get him?”

She immediately shot back, “One hundred percent.”

Kelly proceeded to mention the problems with Trump’s cases involving author E. Jean Caroll, New York AG Leticia James, New York DA Alvin Bragg, Georgia DA Fani Willis, and his classified documents case involving attorney Jack Smith.

She even brought up the effort to prosecute those who were present on Jan. 6.

The reader can listen to Kelly dismantle each case one by one as she eloquently articulated the problems.

Putting it simply, it isn’t just those of us who lack legal training that sense something is amiss with the lawfare against Trump.

While its easy to chalk up criticism of the system against Trump to fanatical “MAGA Republicans” who would support him through thick and thin, there are other elements at play.

Kelly isn’t alone, as others, like legal scholar Jonathan Turley, have also been outspoken.

The lawfare against Trump proves how widespread the opposition to his re-election prospects is.

The left is willing to pull out all the stops.

After two assassination attempts, is it really so far-fetched to Calacanis that there is an evil cabal going after Trump by exploiting the system?

