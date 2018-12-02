The One Promise God Makes to Every Single Person

The Bible is an amazing book, with an amazing promise to every person who’s ever lived.

In fact, there is no other book like it; it proclaims to be inspired by God, and after you really look at it and get into it, there is no doubt.

It is made up of 66 individual books, written over a 1,600-year span of time by more than 40 authors.

The authors were as diverse as possible: priests, a doctor, kings, a prime minister, shepherds and uneducated fishermen.

But amazingly, all 66 books are about the same person, and each book fits together with the others like a fine glove, with no errors or contradictions.

The main theme is that God loves us and wants what is best for us, and the amazing promise it gives to everyone is that God has a wonderful plan for our lives, which includes eternal life.

In the Bible, God goes into great detail to tell us what our part is in working out His plan for us and what His part is in making it happen.

Today just in your mind, I wish you would visualize taking out a pad and pencil and answering the following two questions:

1. If you were to die right now, right where you are, do you believe you would go to heaven?

2. If you were to die in the next moment and you stood before God and He asked you, “Why should I let you into heaven,” how would you respond?

That first question often causes some hesitation, but the second one causes hesitation, confusion and anxiety in the pit of the stomach like you wouldn’t believe. Or maybe you would believe that because you just struggled with it.

But those two questions don’t have to turn your stomach. In fact, God doesn’t want us to feel that way when we think about seeing Him.

The Bible tells us in 1 John 5:13: “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.”

So, God wants to not only give us eternal life, but He also wants us to have security in knowing that when we die, if we have placed our faith in Christ, we will spend eternity with Him.

If you have trusted Christ, placing your faith in Him alone to save and secure you, you can rest and rejoice. “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life…”

But if you haven’t come to the point where you placed your faith in Christ, trusting Him and Him alone to pay the price for your sins — those times when you’ve not done as you should have — you don’t know that security we’re talking about. But you can.

Right now give your heart to Him. Pray something like this, “God, I’m a sinner, I’ve done wrong, and I need you to save me. I can’t save myself, so I trust You to save me now and forever. Come into my heart, forgive my sin, make me Your child, and save me Lord Jesus. I give my life to you. I don’t ask for a sign or a feeling. You told me if I asked that you would save me — I stand on your word. Now help me to live for you.”

If you prayed that prayer and meant it, God has come into your life and saved you. You now have the rock-ribbed assurance from His Word that He will never leave you or forsake you. “These things have I written that ye may know…”

If you just asked Christ into your life, our friends at Love Worth Finding ministries would love to rejoice with you and send you some free literature to help you get started in your Christian life.

You can call them at (901) 382-7900, write to them by email or by mail:

Love Worth Finding Ministries

P.O. Box 38300

Memphis, TN 38183

