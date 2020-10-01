Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has made it clear that President Donald Trump doesn’t wear his mask enough.

It doesn’t matter how often Trump wears it, mind you. The president could wear a special mask which matches his pajamas at bedtime and Biden would claim the double-layer silk material doesn’t provide ample protection.

“He’s been totally irresponsible the way in which he has handled social distancing and people wearing masks, basically encouraged them not to,” Biden said during the debate on Tuesday.

“He’s a fool on this.”

Biden criticizing Trump over masks isn’t a new thing, but the contentious debate on Tuesday brought it into sharp relief. During the exchanges on masks, Biden all but accused Trump of helping spread the disease — particularly through his rallies.

“By the way, did you see one of the last big rallies he had? A reporter came up to him to ask him a question, he said, ‘No, no, no. Stand back, put on your mask, put on a mask. Have you been tested? I’m way far away from those other people,'” Biden said.

“That’s what he said, ‘I’m going to be OK.’ He’s not worried about you. He’s not worried about the people out there.”

Right. Biden’s performative mask-wearing — one almost expects to see a bedtime livestream featuring the Democratic nominee in a mask that matches his pajamas as Jill reads him “Goodnight Moon” — has become a bit tiresome even for those of us who are the mask types.

For instance, as an inveterate hypochondriac, I’m more than happy to put a piece of cloth over my face. But I get a bit tired watching the man who wants to become our next president wearing one when he’s a solid 30 feet from anyone else on an airport tarmac.

Yes, we get the point: Donald Trump isn’t supposed to like masks. He won’t wear them. He won’t carry them.

I mean, except when he does.

During the debate, the president was asked by nominal moderator Chris Wallace whether he was “questioning the efficacy of masks.” Instead of some hemming and hawing, Trump was straightforward.

“No, I think masks are OK. You have to understand, if you look — I mean, I have a mask right here,” Trump said, pulling the mask out of his jacket pocket:

President Trump pulls out his face mask when asked about his comments questioning whether they’re effective against coronavirus: “I put a mask on when I think I need it” https://t.co/XoIMrd5i2b pic.twitter.com/a14W4dg65Y — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 30, 2020

“I put a mask on when I think I need it. Tonight, as an example, everybody’s had a test and you’ve had social distancing and all of the things that you have to, but I wear masks when needed.”

“Just like your rally,” Biden quipped, referring to the perception that people at Trump rallies don’t wear masks.

The president didn’t go after that one, instead focusing on the on the fact that “[w]hen needed, I wear masks.”

“I don’t wear a mask like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask,” Trump said of Biden.

“He could be speaking 200 feet away from him and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

And yet, Biden chose not to display his mask during the debate on Tuesday. I’m not saying he didn’t have one (it’s impossible to know if he had one in his pocket), but the candidate willing to display his mask was Donald Trump.

Again, this is about performative behavior. Biden can and does wear masks in situations where he clearly doesn’t need them — something that raises serious questions as to why.

Yes, of course, there’s the matter of the rallies. On the other hand, large outdoor rallies with masks don’t necessarily present massive risks. Biden doesn’t have to worry either way, as the president pointed out.

“Vice President Biden, you are holding much smaller events,” Wallace said, contrasting the former vice president’s events with the president’s rallies.

“Because nobody will show up,” Trump said.

“Well, it’s true. Nobody shows up to his rallies,” Trump said.

When asked why he held large rallies, Trump simply said, “Well, so far we have had no problem whatsoever. It’s outside. That’s a big difference according to the experts.

“We do them outside, we have tremendous crowds, as you see, and literally on 24 hours notice. And Joe does the circles and has three people someplace.”

Ouch. However, it’s not inaccurate. And do you know what Joe Biden didn’t pull out? A mask.

No one in the room needed one, mind you, but Donald Trump had his on him.

Was it a stunt? Of course it could have been — that’s what happens in debates. Why Biden wouldn’t have had his mask at the ready, knowing this could happen, is a curious thing.

Joe Biden, after all, has been calling for governors in each state to implement mask mandates. He’s been saying that if he becomes president, he could force a mask mandate on areas with high coronavirus numbers (though he appeared to admit later on that he wouldn’t have the power to enforce a national mask mandate, according to Fox News).

As for his mask? He didn’t bother producing it.

That should tell you all you need to know.

