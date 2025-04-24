The One Simple Concept Democrats Can't Seem to Grasp: It's Making Them Look Foolish

Can something or someone be two things at once?

Well, Miller Lite both tastes great and is less filling. You can save both time and money with the Dollar Shave Club. Sy Sperling wasn’t only a member of the Hair Club for Men, but also its president.

The idea of being more than one thing at once is not only possible, but also the norm.

As universally agreed upon as this premise is, the legacy media and Democrats insist it isn’t the case.

Take Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The spin-meisters that fill the minds and mouths of Leftist media midgets and Democrats have decided that Abrego Garcia can only be one thing: “a Maryland father.” By distilling him down to his ability to procreate, they recreate an imperfect human for political gain.

I’m a writer, father, husband, Catholic, and all-around nuisance, among other things. Humans are always simultaneously multiple things, because it is our nature to seek affiliations, associations, beliefs, vocations, and avocations from which we derive standing and understanding.

Garcia’s status as a parent does not mean he can’t also be a criminal and gang member. Liberals, with their hair and pants on fire, reduce a flesh-and-blood, three-dimensional human into a two-word description meant to elicit sympathy and outrage.

The U.S. Department of Justice disagrees, knowing Abrego Garcia can’t be simplified for sympathy. To them, he is an illegal immigrant and MS-13 gang member, in addition to being a husband and father.

If being a parent precluded one from incarceration, our jails would be empty.

As with many thousands of other gang members, Abrego Garcia is a father. These are not mutually exclusive terms. There is no check box to mark indicating the absence of offspring before committing a crime or joining a gang.

When the corporate media refuses to acknowledge Garcia’s criminal resume, gang affiliation, and his illegal entry into our country, they are lying. The lie isn’t that he is a father; it’s the absence of what Paul Harvey described as “the rest of the story”.

The man Democrats want so badly back in the country is, as verified by legal documents, an illegal immigrant, gang member, and domestic abuser. Put aside the allegations that he is also a human trafficker, and you still have a bad person.

When a person contacted by law enforcement is wearing gang attire, possesses gang-related tattoos, and is in the company of known gang members, it’s reasonable to conclude he is a gang member. It’s not as if they carry gang ID.

That is not enough evidence for the leftist media. To them, he can’t be anything more than a “father,” or his value as an anti-Trump propaganda tool is negated. Abrego Garcia’s more complex and complete description leaves him useless to the “resistance”.

Garica’s deportation, as reported by an honest and transparent administration, occurred due to an “administrative error.” That error was a caveat added to Garcia’s immigration status that stated he couldn’t be returned to El Salvador because of fear of gang reprisal.

A gang member fears retribution from other gangs for being a member of a gang? Isn’t that exactly why he joined in the first place, to dispense hatred and violence on enemy gang members?

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, just returned from El Salvador, where he met with the inestimable Abrego Garcia. The loony senator staged a photo shoot with the convict. No detail went unattended by a fawning press eager to perpetuate the con.

Van Hollen said all he wanted was to take Garcia “home.” Great news, Senator: Mission accomplished. Garcia is home. He was born and bred in El Salvador.

What a shock. A sitting Democrat U.S. Senator did something useful. He proved you can go home again, and that anyone can be two things at once. Van Hollen is both a senator and a fool.

Garcia belongs where he is, and Van Hollen is welcome to join him. The rest of us, without the understanding of our media overlords, will continue to be as multi-faceted as our energy and effort will allow.

