On Wednesday, nearly 153,000 student loan debt holders received a personal email from President Joe Biden.

“Congratulations — all or a portion of your federal student loans will be forgiven because you qualify for early loan forgiveness under my Administration’s SAVE Plan,” the email draft in Politico read.

The email touted Biden’s Student Aid for Vocational and Educational program, which was implemented last year.

Under the program, borrowers who originally took out $12,000 or less in student loans qualify for full loan discharge after 10 years of payments. The amount of time increases incrementally for those who borrowed more.

Biden will email 153,000 student loan borrowers: I’m canceling your debt https://t.co/ySjbKwm5Ko — POLITICO (@politico) February 21, 2024



“I hope this relief gives you a little more breathing room. I’ve heard from countless people who have told me that relieving the burden of their student loan debt will allow them to support themselves and their families, buy their first home, start a small business, and move forward with life plans they’ve put on hold,” the email adds.

Student loan forgiveness has been a highly criticized platform policy of the Biden administration, which targets one group of people for debt relief at the expense of other U.S. taxpayers.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas wrote on X, “There is no such thing as student loan ‘forgiveness.’ President Biden is simply transferring the debt to make you and your kids pay back student loans that you never took out.”

There is no such thing as student loan “forgiveness.” President Biden is simply transferring the debt to make you and your kids pay back student loans that you never took out. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 21, 2024



But above those concerns are the optics that a direct email from Joe Biden about not having to repay a serious chunk of change seems very conveniently crafted to ingratiate borrowers to the president right before votes are cast.

Did Biden break the law in forgiving student loans? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (631 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

A bunch of young people posting screenshots of a personal email from Joe Biden letting them know he’s canceling their debt is a much better advertisement for the aging president than videos of him tottering to the podium or struggling to put a sentence together.

Even more concerning is that these direct emails from Biden are only being sent to those benefiting from his debt forgiveness plans. This means the White House is effectively leveraging federal student aid to contact specific voters who now owe him a debt of gratitude.

According to a senior administration official, the emails are “an important way to communicate with borrowers, to make sure emails get opened, and to raise the profile of the benefits that we’re offering, and encourage more borrowers to take advantage of them,” Politico reported.

How is this different than sending people a $10 Starbucks card and letting them know it comes courtesy of a candidate for office?

If the reason for this new push for loan forgiveness was truly all about policy, why didn’t the Department of Education send out notifications to all affected borrowers?

How do people who could not repay the loans they willingly took out merit a personal email from the president if it’s not to overwhelm them with his largesse and curry their favor before an election?

In an op-ed published in the Illinois Review, contributor John F. Di Leo eviscerated the Biden administration’s latest ploy to gain votes, writing, “In some states where election law is still enforced, it is illegal for a political candidate to give voters a box lunch, a bottle of booze, or a crisp $20 bill in exchange for their votes. As indeed it should be.

“But this criminal gang goes back to the well every time their polling dips, to buy support with massive, illegitimate debt cancellation like this, robbing the federal treasury just to shore up their reelection odds.

“A republic can only be as legitimate as its elections are honest,” he added. “And when a politician pays voters for their votes, whether with his own money or with the voters’ own neighbors’ money, he turns the nation’s election into a colossal fraud.”

I couldn’t agree more.

When the White House picks winners and losers and financial communications about loan repayment start to sound like campaign ads, it leaves a foul stench.

But it all blends in with the rancidness of decaying democracy that we seem to be living in every day.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.