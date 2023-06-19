One of Trump's Kids Hardly Seen in First Term Is 'Angling' to Be 'Major Player' in 2024: Report

A new report indicates one of former President Donald Trump’s daughters could play a role in a potential second Trump administration — but not the one who’s been there before.

Radar Online, a pop culture gossip site that generally reports on issues such as Reese Witherspoon’s divorce and Katy Perry’s tenuous employment, cited an unnamed “knowledgeable source” in reporting Thursday that Tiffany Trump is maneuvering to have a White House role if her father wins the 2024 presidential race.

The 29-year-old is the only child that the former president had with his second wife, Marla Maples.

“Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald’s years in the White House — but she’s angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office,” the source told Radar Online.

Indeed, for as much publicity as daughter Ivanka and sons Donald Jr. and Eric got, Tiffany was hardly seen during Trump’s inaugural presidential term.

Apart from the occasional photo op, she and the former president’s youngest child, Barron, rarely made public appearances.

Despite that lack of face time, reports indicated that Trump was quite fond of his daughter — even reportedly firing a staffer who dared to call Tiffany overweight.

This time around, however, she is pushing to “grab the spotlight,” according to Radar Online.

And while this is just one report from one source, it is inarguable that Tiffany Trump has been a much more public figure since 2020.

That year, she took a rare public foray into politics when she spoke at the Republican National Convention and sounded positively politician-like.

“This election, I urge you to transcend political boundaries — to make your judgment based on results and not rhetoric. This is a fight for freedom versus oppression, for opportunity versus stagnation, a fight to keep America true to America.” – TT pic.twitter.com/Z2dsfvFCiJ — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) September 8, 2020

She even adopted one of her father’s favorite attack tactics — on social media — to skewer the incumbent president that year heading into the general election.

“Please stop lying Joe,” Tiffany Trump tweeted. “You may think we are too ignorant to see through the lies — but God knows the truth.”

Please stop lying Joe. You may think we are too ignorant to see through the lies— but God knows the truth. — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) August 31, 2020

It’s also inarguable that Ivanka Trump, the Trump daughter who was most involved with his presidency as an adviser, is planning on taking a step back from politics to focus on her family.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” Ivanka told Fox News in November 2022.

And while there’s obviously no rule that you have to replace one daughter with another in a presidential team, Donald Trump has always shown a propensity for keeping his adult children within his orbit, whether in his business or his political operations.

For Tiffany to have any role in a Trump presidency, however, the former president will have to first get through a Republican primary that he is comfortably leading.

He then will have to defeat the incumbent president, Joe Biden, in the general election, all the while dealing with criminal charges that many of his most ardent supporters feel are spurious and weaponized.

