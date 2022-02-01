With MSNBC reeling from the news that its top-rated host will take some time off, Fox News reported that it demolished its rival in Saturday’s prime-time ratings.

Rachel Maddow will take what has been reported as “several” weeks away from “The Rachel Maddow Show” to work on a podcast and a movie for NBCUniversal, Business Insider reported on Monday.

Maddow will host her final 9 p.m. installment of her show — the highest-rated one on MSNBC — on Friday, according to the report.

A series of rotating hosts will fill in for Maddow.

I haven’t read anything specifying when she would actually return to her show at 9pm, if at all. Here’s one example: https://t.co/SpPMwnqASZ

To say Maddow’s absence shouldn’t really affect MSNBC’s ratings downplays Maddow’s importance to MSNBC: she can’t be replaced! — DaddyDawg2 (@DaddyDawg_2) January 31, 2022

Rachel Maddow Taking Hiatus From Her MSNBC Show https://t.co/GE0cRy7Eoj pic.twitter.com/NMLguSPrDj — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 31, 2022

According to AdWeek, Maddow has the fourth-most-watched show on cable news.

Will MSNBC go into a tailspin without Rachel Maddow? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 62% (893 Votes) No: 38% (559 Votes)

Despite her draw, the network overall saw its prime-time ratings drop 28 percent in 2021, AdWeek reported.

News of Maddow’s hiatus came on the same day Fox announced how its new Saturday night prime-time lineup fared.

This is why @joerogan is smashing their ratings…@MSNBC creates “bad guys” to fit their narrative, most people can see right through it https://t.co/Bj2IHPDOpF — Ripple McNuggetz (@BupalSilver) January 31, 2022

People are looking for truth that is why @joerogan is killing @MSNBC in ratings. All these ideas that were once called conspiracy theories like natural immunity are now being accepted. Important for free societies to have intelligent conversations. pic.twitter.com/rvZHTl8ZpM — Jeb Hardworker 🕍⛏📈🗽🎣🌊🐊🕎 (@goldstocktrades) January 31, 2022

Fox News Channel, citing early Nielsen Media Research figures, said its prime-time lineup this past Saturday drew 1.5 million total viewers and 224,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic.

CNN drew 340,000 total viewers and 64,000 in the 25-54 range while MSNBC brought in 385,000 total viewers and 33,000 in the 25-54 age slot.

Thus, Fox’s total viewership more than tripled that of MSNBC and CNN.

ICYMI: Thank you for joining me for the debut of #OneNation! I’m thrilled to take this journey with our viewers – see you again Saturday at 8pm/et. https://t.co/3PUcI1k7tz — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) January 31, 2022

Fox’s show in the 8 p.m. time slot, “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade,” was the highest-rated cable news program with 1,525,000 viewers and 188,000 in the 25-54 age range. Fox said that showing topped the numbers for CNN and MSNBC combined.

INBOX: Fox News is out with the ratings for the new Saturday night slate of Brian @Kilmeade, @DBongino, and @LawrenceBJones3 and they drew an average “1.5 million total viewers and 224,000 in the key 25-54 demographic,” which was more than triple CNN and MSNBC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 31, 2022

“Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,” which airs at 9 p.m., had 1,457,000 viewers overall, with a top-rated 246,000 in the 25-54 age group, according to Fox.

“Lawrence Jones Cross Country” debuted at 10 p.m. and attracted 1,461,000 total viewers and 238,000 in the 25-54 age bracket.

Fox said that total more than quadrupled what CNN and MSNBC achieved combined.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.