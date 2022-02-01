Share
One-Two Punch: MSNBC Loses Top Anchor, Ratings Battle with Fox on Nightmarish Day for Woke Network

 By Jack Davis  February 1, 2022 at 8:32am
With MSNBC reeling from the news that its top-rated host will take some time off, Fox News reported that it demolished its rival in Saturday’s prime-time ratings.

Rachel Maddow will take what has been reported as “several” weeks away from “The Rachel Maddow Show” to work on a podcast and a movie for NBCUniversal, Business Insider reported on Monday.

Maddow will host her final 9 p.m. installment of her show — the highest-rated one on MSNBC — on Friday, according to the report.

A series of rotating hosts will fill in for Maddow.

According to AdWeek, Maddow has the fourth-most-watched show on cable news.

Will MSNBC go into a tailspin without Rachel Maddow?

Despite her draw, the network overall saw its prime-time ratings drop 28 percent in 2021, AdWeek reported.

News of Maddow’s hiatus came on the same day Fox announced how its new Saturday night prime-time lineup fared.

Fox News Channel, citing early Nielsen Media Research figures, said its prime-time lineup this past Saturday drew 1.5 million total viewers and 224,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic.

CNN drew 340,000 total viewers and 64,000 in the 25-54 range while MSNBC brought in 385,000 total viewers and 33,000 in the 25-54 age slot.

Thus, Fox’s total viewership more than tripled that of MSNBC and CNN.

Fox’s show in the 8 p.m. time slot, “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade,” was the highest-rated cable news program with  1,525,000 viewers and 188,000 in the 25-54 age range. Fox said that showing topped the numbers for CNN and MSNBC combined.

“Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,” which airs at 9 p.m., had 1,457,000 viewers overall, with a top-rated 246,000 in the 25-54 age group, according to Fox.

“Lawrence Jones Cross Country” debuted at 10 p.m. and attracted 1,461,000 total viewers and 238,000 in the 25-54 age bracket.

Fox said that total more than quadrupled what CNN and MSNBC achieved combined.

