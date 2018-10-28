‘One of You Will Be President’: Trump Praises Young, Black Conservatives

President Donald Trump on Friday saluted a gathering of young black conservatives and said some will be make a return trip to the White house — as president.

Trump spoke at the Young Black Leadership Summit, a gathering of about 350 young black conservatives.

“YBLS is important because it gives an example to this country that black voters are not monoliths and think for ourselves,” said Brandon Tatum, director of urban engagement at the group Turning Point USA, Fox News reported.

Trump said those in the room do not have an easy road.

“A lot of people are jealous of you,” Trump said. “And jealousy’s a very bad thing. It’s mean. It’s nasty. But people that are jealous, they never make it, you know? They’re jealous, they never make it.”

Trump predicted “three or four” members of his audience would become president.

“You are going to be standing right here. I have no doubt,” Trump said.

“You’re Americans and the future belongs to you,” Trump said. “You’re great Americans.”

Trump decried the notion that his “America First” slogan could be racist.

“Racist?” Trump said, according to the New York Post. “Why is that racist? Does everyone in this room agree? You’re living in America. America First, right?”

The group, in response, chanted “USA, USA!”

A big change is coming – don’t want the Dems anymore! https://t.co/O6wp2gjPUY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

During his speech, Trump discussed his 2016 comment directed at black voters, NBC reported. He said he was told that it was not disrespectful when he challenged voters by asking what they had to lose by supporting him.

“I said, ‘What’s disrespectful? What the hell do you have to lose?’ What’s disrespectful?” Trump said. “And then I said it over and over at every speech. And you know what, my poll numbers, you saw, with African-Americans went up, up, up, up. Because (black voters) started saying, ‘He’s right.’”

“So much for so-called handlers, folks, right?” Trump quipped.

Candace Owens, Turning Point’s communications director, said the event is important to show how Trump is positively affecting black Americans’ lives.

“Despite all of the lies and propaganda, black Americans are waking up,” Owens said, according to Fox.

“Black Americans are realizing that this person you’ve painted as a monster seems to be bringing results that you’ve promised for decades and never delivered.”

Check out Trump’s prediction that one of the participants in the Young Black Leadership Summit will be president someday.

A White House statement released Friday noted the economic gains made by black Americans during Trump’s tenure as president.

Black unemployment has fallen to a record low of 5.9 percent, the statement said, according to Fox.

