One of Worst Deaths Possible: Hackman, Wife's Causes of Death Confirmed, Grisly Revelation

 By Joe Saunders  March 8, 2025 at 8:54am
The world already knew there was no Hollywood happy ending for Oscar-winner Gene Hackman.

The retired actor’s remains were found with those of his wife Feb. 26 on the couple’s estate in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

But findings from the New Mexico Medical Examiner’s Office released Friday showed the circumstances were even worse than many fans might have feared.

According to the New York Post, officials have concluded Hackman’s wife, 65-year-old Betsy Arakawa, died Feb. 11 of a hantavirus infection, a flu-like disease that spreads from animals to humans, according to USA Today.  She likely contracted the infection from mouse droppings, the newspaper reported.

Her body was found in a bathroom.

Hackman, 95, had late-stage Alzheimer’s and it was unclear whether he knew his wife was dead, New Mexico Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell said, according to CBS News.

“That question’s difficult to answer,” Jarrell said, according to CBS. “But I can tell you that he was in an advanced state of Alzheimer’s and it’s quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased.”

Without Arakawa as his caretaker, Hackman lived for about a week after her death. He is thought to have died Feb. 17, the last day activity was recorded from his pacemaker, according to the Post.

Adding to the grisly scene, both bodies were partially decomposed with signs of mummification from the dry New Mexico air.

Many found the circumstances horrifying:


There was no food found in his Hackman’s stomach at the time of his death, according to CBS.

Do you consider Hackman one of the greatest actors Hollywood ever produced?

However, he was not dehydrated. His body was found in the home’s mudroom.

His death was found to be caused by heart disease, with Alzheimer’s “as a contributing factor,” according to CBS.”He was in a very poor state of health,” Jarrell said, according to CBS.

“He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that is what resulted in his death.”

The carcass of one of the couple’s dogs was found in a crate in the closet of the bathroom where Arakawa was discovered.

The dog’s remains were still being studied, according to the New York Post, citing Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

The animal had recently had a “procedure” performed, the Post reported, which could be the reason it was in the crate.

However, with Arakawa dead and Hackman unable to care for even himself, it’s entirely possible the dog died of dehydration or starvation.

The couple’s other two dogs were found alive.

While the Christian faith holds the promise of life beyond human mortality, almost nobody likes to think about death itself, quite possibly enduring a great deal of pain, leaving behind loved ones — if only temporarily.

But the idea of being alone, physically and mentally helpless, without even being aware that the person you love and rely on has passed could be one of the worst deaths possible.

One social media user summed it up well:

“So Gene Hackman’s wife died of hantavirus and his Alzheimer’s was so bad he didn’t know what was going on and he died a week later because his caregiver was gone,” the user wrote.

“How terribly sad.”

How terribly sad — and terrifying.

