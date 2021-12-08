After One Year of Biden's Presidency, Hispanic Voters Now Evenly Divided Between Parties

A new poll found that Hispanic voters are now evenly split in their support of the Republican and Democratic parties.

The Wall Street Journal survey found that 37 percent of Hispanics would support a GOP congressional candidate and 37 percent said they would favor a Democrat, with 22 percent undecided.

Hispanics were almost evenly divided regarding a hypothetical 2024 matchup between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, with 44 percent saying they’d back the incumbent and 43 percent backing the potential Republican challenger.

The poll found that support for Republicans was strongest among Hispanic men, with 45 percent saying they’d vote for a GOP candidate. Only 29 percent of Hispanic women said they would.

“Hispanic men said Republicans had the better economic policy, by a margin of 17 points. Hispanic women, by contrast, said Democrats had better economic plans, by a 10-point margin,” the Journal reported.

Among the Hispanics surveyed, 42 percent approve of Biden’s job performance as president, while 54 percent disapprove.

🚨🚨 New poll from @WSJ shows a seismic shift among Hispanic voters: ☑️ Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics is 12 pts underwater ☑️ For the first time, Hispanics are now evenly split on the 2022 Congressional ballot ☑️ Biden is only +1 in a 2024 rematch with Trump pic.twitter.com/dHX1BPM2M0 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 8, 2021



The Democratic data firm Catalist determined that Biden carried 61 percent of Latino voters in 2020; however, Trump made significant gains among the demographic, improving by 8 percentage points nationwide over his 2016 showing.

CNN noted that Trump did “considerably better” in key areas, such as the heavily Hispanic Miami-Dade County and South Texas.

Hillary Clinton carried Miami-Dade, which is approximately 70 percent Hispanic, by nearly 30 points in 2016, but Biden clung on to it by just over seven points.

Politico reported that Starr County, Texas, which is 96 percent Hispanic, saw the biggest tilt to the right of any place in the country — Republicans gained 55 percent compared to 2016. Trump lost the county by just five points.

Neighboring Zapata County, which is 94 percent Hispanic and on the U.S.-Mexico border, flipped from blue to red in 2020, with Trump winning by 5 percent. Clinton carried the county by a whopping 33 points in 2016.

CNN reported that Trump made double-digit gains in heavily Hispanic communities, even in deep blue states like California, Illinois and Massachusetts.

GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin continued the trend Trump started in 2020 in last month’s Virginia gubernatorial race.

Exit polling by The Associated Press found that 55 percent of Latinos voted for the Republican, while 43 percent backed Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Democratic pollster John Anzalone, whose company conducted the new Journal poll, said in response to the survey results, “Latinos are more and more becoming swing voters. … They’re a swing vote that we’re going to have to fight for.”

Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio observed, “This says to me that the economy matters, particularly to Hispanic men. The economy and economic factors are driving them” to support the GOP.

The Journal survey was conducted from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 among 1,500 registered voters, including 165 Hispanics. The margin of error for the Hispanic sample was +/- 7.6 percentage points.

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation