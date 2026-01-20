Share
Opinion
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a New Year's Eve Party at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida on Dec. 31. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

One Year In: Donald Trump and the Return of the Patrician President

 By Randy DeSoto  January 20, 2026 at 3:03pm
Patrician presidents have stepped forward at the right time throughout United States history to lead the nation through some of its most difficult and defining times.

And Donald Trump appears to be very much in that mold.

By patrician, I mean someone from the upper crust of society in terms of wealth and influence.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation