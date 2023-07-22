O'Neill: Future Americans Will Say This Is the Moment Their Ancestors Chose to Fight

It seems clear that the Justice Department is going to indict Donald Trump on charges related to Jan. 6.

We’ve seen this coming for more than two years, ever since federal law enforcement started rounding up Americans who gathered in Washington, D.C., to protest on behalf of the candidate they supported and against obvious irregularities in counting the vote.

We make no apologies for those who broke the law that day — nor do we recategorize those who violated criminal statutes as domestic terrorists or white supremacists, etc. Americans accused of misdemeanors or felonies are owed due process, their day in court and all other rights afforded to the accused as enumerated in our Constitution.

Instead, Jan. 6 defendants have been denied bail and speedy trials, with many locked up in pre-trial detention for months, even years. They’re political prisoners held for the crime of supporting the candidate of one of our country’s two main political parties.

The corrupt prosecutors who have been hunting Americans for simply exercising their First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and assembly have boasted for more than two years that they intend to indict the man Jan. 6 defendants supported. And now it’s almost surely going to happen.

The candidate who was installed in the White House has done so much damage to our constitutional order in these two-plus years that Americans who love our great country and the principles she was built on are straddling two different emotions — first is outrage, second is acceptance of what has long seemed inevitable.

So much damage has been done; it was only a matter of time before America’s ruling class openly declared war on America.

So where does that leave us? Sometimes we’re dug in so deep in the trenches that we lose sight of the bigger picture. In our fight to save our country, sometimes we lack the perspective necessary to understand the nature and meaning of our struggle.

So let’s imagine what it looks like from afar. Or better yet, let’s imagine what this America will look like to Americans 250 years from now.

Some may wonder why it took us so long to recognize what was happening, how come we didn’t see that while we called ourselves a representative democracy — by, for and of the people — our policies and preferences, even our leaders, were being chosen by others.

They’ll wonder how we didn’t see earlier that the vicious conspiracy of corporate and political elites, spies, Big Tech, and the media were running our country into the ground. Our progeny will wonder how we let it get so bad.

Then they’ll go to the next chapter in this history and see a proud, hard-working, God-fearing people who devoted the bulk of their time and energy to their families and communities. And thank goodness they didn’t spend all their days with their noses in their phones reading websites carrying the dark news of the day.

Our future sons and daughters will see that we trusted that national leaders had our best interests at heart and were working for the good of all Americans. But when we learned that we couldn’t trust them, we fought and didn’t stop fighting until we won. We won because we drew our resilience, courage and wisdom from what mattered most to us — our families, communities and faith in God.

Those Americans 250 years on will say that it was at this present moment, inspired by this outrage, that their ancestors began to fight.

Dig in, brothers and sisters. America’s future is at stake.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.