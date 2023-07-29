O'Neill: The Whistleblowers Risking It All for Liberty Restore Our Faith in Public Servants

We’ve devoted much attention to the corruption of federal bureaucracies like the FBI, CIA, Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security and others. And rightly so.

The FBI spied on an American president after framing him as a Russian spy. After Jan. 6, virtually every law enforcement agency in the Washington, D.C., area — federal and local — was tasked with violating the First and Fourth Amendment rights of U.S. citizens. And of late, we see the Justice Department scrambling to cover for the crimes of the president’s son, crimes that would put ordinary Americans in jail.

When unelected bureaucrats rig the justice system to serve their own causes and fix elections to advance their preferred candidates, it signals that our constitutional order is broken.

But something else is happening, too — have you noticed?

The clearest evidence we have of government malfeasance is coming from public servants working in the same agencies where corruption has taken root. Men and women who swore to serve our country are standing up to do the right thing, to do their jobs the right way. These are the whistleblowers, American heroes.

Rep. Jim Jordan revealed that dozens of FBI whistleblowers have met with him and other House members to explain how the FBI targeted pro-life groups, Roman Catholics and parents as part of the current administration’s campaign against its political opponents — that is, free-born U.S. citizens exercising their First Amendment rights.

Three of those FBI whistleblowers — Garret O’Boyle, Steve Friend and Marcus Allen — went public to deliver their testimony to Congress. It couldn’t have come as much surprise to them that they were vilified by Democrats and the media, only the latest injustice leveled against men punished by the FBI for doing their jobs right. But we’re with you. We cheer you on and stand with you.

We’re also grateful for IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler. In their recent congressional appearances, they testified that the Biden Justice Department quashed their probe of Hunter Biden’s alleged tax crimes. Democrats and the media attacked them, too, but Shapley and Ziegler are good at their jobs and know what they’re talking about.

They returned partisan talking points with facts and data about the millions of dollars the first family has collected from the apparatchiks of corrupt regimes, including Ukraine, Russia and, perhaps most significantly, the People’s Republic of China, America’s chief strategic threat.

These whistleblowers restore our faith in public servants. Not everyone who works in government sees it as an opportunity to steal from, lie to and cheat the American public.

Many just keep their heads down, happy to earn a paycheck even as their agency or institution is rotting away around them. But those who stand up to do what’s right, knowing they’re likely to lose their jobs and suffer the insults of the media and partisan hacks, are true patriots.

They exemplify the best of our great nation dating back to our Founding Fathers, willing to risk all for liberty by telling the truth. We stand with you.

