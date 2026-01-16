Fundraisers for ICE Agent Injured by Renee Good Top $1 Million

Online fundraisers for the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who reportedly suffered internal bleeding during a fatal encounter with a protester in Minneapolis topped $1 million as of Friday afternoon.

Jonathan Ross was hospitalized after fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good Jduring a Jan. 7 immigration enforcement operation after he was struck by her vehicle and suffered internal bleeding in his torso.

Supporters of the ICE agent launched the efforts on GoFundMe and GiveSendGo in the aftermath of the shooting.

“After seeing all the media bs about a domestic terrorist getting go fund me,” Clyde Emmons posted on GoFundMe, “I feel that the officer that was 1000 percent justified in the shooting deserves to have a go fund me. Funds will go to help him.”

I just got off the phone with the ICE agent involved in this horrible situation. He is extremely appreciative of the support from all of you. We will be releasing funds soon to him so he doesn’t have to worry about his family’s or his safety. God bless you all! Keep sharing. — GiveSendGo CoFounder Jacob Wells (@jacobawells) January 12, 2026

The GoFundMe had raised more than $765,000 against a goal of $850,000 as of Friday afternoon, while the GiveSendGo had topped $285,000 against a $300,000 goal.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis denounced the shooting, claiming Ross murdered Good.

Video taken on a cell phone by Ross showed Good appearing to ignore commands from other ICE agents, then backing up her car and looking right at the agent before she accelerated toward him after her girlfriend shouted, “Drive, baby, drive!”

“This patriot ICE agent faces smears from open-borders radicals, sanctuary city traitors like Frey, and their media mouthpieces who want to let invaders overrun us unchecked. We won’t let that happen!” Tom Hennessey, the GiveSendGo fundraiser’s organizer, said in comments posted to the fundraiser’s page.

GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells hinted in a Tuesday post on X that his site’s existence probably prevented GoFundMe from cancelling its fundraiser for the ICE agent.

“I can confidently say that a key reason the fundraising campaign for the ICE agent on gofundme continues to be allowed is because @GiveSendGo exists,” Wells said. “Our competitors have a history of canceling law enforcement fundraisers who were caught in similar difficult moments. There was a time when they thought they could cancel anyone with impunity. That time has ended.”

In 2025, assaults against ICE agents increased by 1,300 percent, while attacks using motor vehicles rose 3,200 percent and death threats against ICE agents went up 8,000 percent, according to a Jan. 8 news release by the Department of Homeland Security.

