So “famous lesbians” are getting boyfriends, and their fans are “beyond shocked” — so shocked, in fact, that they’re berating them on social media for it.

Yes, even though we were constantly told “love is love” and everything is fluid, don’t dare use that fluidity to become heteronormative in any way, or you’re evil.

In case you hadn’t noticed the trend, viral pop culture site Bored Panda picked up the backlash against three of these individuals — pop stars Billie Eilish, Fletcher, and JoJo Siwa, all identified as “popular bastions of the Pride flag” — who have gotten boyfriends in 2024 and 2025.

“While there have been explanations and consequences, some believe the reason for these stars’ choices extend beyond simple attraction,” the article noted.

“Tabloids and advocacy groups have credited this behavior to various reasons, including ‘brand pivoting’ and the newly installed Trump administration.”

Look, I can’t claim to be whatever the version of “Swiftie” is for Billie Eilish stans, but I do know that she self-identified as bisexual. However, she’s now dating Nat Wolff, another singer I probably wouldn’t like.

Siwa is a British kinda-star (translation: she’s on reality TV a lot) and “has been a media staple for her blossoming relationship with Chris Hughes after her April breakup with actor, writer, and content creator, Kath Ebbs,” Bored Panda reported.

“She would also admit to her co-star Danny Beard on [U.K.’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’] that queer was a better description of her sexuality than lesbian.”

Siwa was dropped by her label and had her mentor Miley Cyrus threaten to basically turn her back into a lesbian.

“I’m going back inside [the closet] to get more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out,” she said during the “World Pride” celebration in Washington, D.C., in June.

How brave of her to come out of the closet! Wait, she decided that was the wrong decision? Force her to be brave again by force! Or by pretzels! Whatever!

Fletcher, meanwhile, said that her new single “Boy” is meant to come out of coming out of the closet, which she admitted will ruffle some feathers.

“There will be people that feel disappointed and feel confused and have questions,” she said.

Including Bored Panda. I know what each of the words in this paragraph mean, but the way that they’re put together is either incoherent or DeepSeek AI having a bad day while trying to pretend Chinese-developed LLMs understand queer wokeness:

On the other hand, some feel that Fletcher and JoJo Siwa used “the sapphic community to build” their careers — a perspective that is viewed as biphobic and unaccepting of identity as fluid and personal by the LGBTQIA+ community.

Yeah, whatever that chatbot said. Social media messages were more intelligible, but also more virulent.

“Why do these people come out as bi and then cry abt lesbophobic lesbians bro yall profited under the sexuality that WE have to live as every day with no escape even if we wanted to,” one said.

“I feel like a lot of women come to lesbianism because they are rebelling/ learning to express/ accept their version of woman hood,” another said.

“But then when they discover they aren’t actually a lesbian it just creates this idea that our sexuality is just a phrase or some BS. Lesbianism is [women loving women]. Not your brand, not your seasonal attire.”

But actually, this proves that it is — or that a lot of this “born this way” stuff is just conditioning from a society that has viewed it as a net positive to be LGBT and encourages and grooms children to be that way.

Then, when these people discover that this way of living is contra naturam, they quietly back away, or they actually discover the bravery to become their authentic selves — which, no, doesn’t involve waving rainbow flags with trans stripes added.

That kind of bravery, at least, is something to take actual pride in.

