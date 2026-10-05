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'OnlyFans Pimp' Came to Faith in Christ, Now She's Warning How Girls Get Pulled Into Porn Without Realizing It

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 5, 2026 at 4:30am
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Victoria Sinis used to manage women on OnlyFans. She told Fox News Digital she got into the profession during the pandemic in Australia looking for more money and fewer hours than hospitality work.

She now says she’s turned away from that life and that a sermon in the church she attended as a child is what got her out.

“Coming from someone that believed the lie that sexual liberation and sexual empowerment was to sleep with people, to show off your body as much as possible, to make money off doing that, and now coming into Christian faith, I see things with a totally new set of values,” she said.

The sexual freedom pitch, she said, crushed the women who bought it. It made them more insecure, not less.

Sinis described the demand side of “sexual liberation” the same way. She said she watched a multibillion-dollar business aim at men’s weakest point, get them hooked, and leave them lonelier.

“These platforms are really destructive for men, and we need to understand that the more we encourage this, the more that we’re actually hurting men as much as we are hurting women,” she said.

How should society address the growing influence of platforms like OnlyFans?

The exit from this life, for her, was not a branding exercise. She went looking for a good deed large enough to outrun what she had been doing, which is how she ended up back in church, and heard a sermon that “instantaneously clicked.”

She left OnlyFans and now travels and talks to parents and students about what the apps are actually selling.

That warning is the part worth hearing.

Sinis said parents have no idea what a phone in a child’s hand is teaching them. If the child has a device, or a friend does, the feed is their curriculum unless someone else has already taught them that the life on the screen is staged.

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She noted that two 15-year-olds at a private Catholic school in a well-off part of Melbourne told her they loved the look of a life as an OnlyFans influencer because she seemed happy and could travel.

This is exactly what the industry wants young women to believe, that a job like that equals happiness and freedom to travel.

Sinis’s line is that the platform is not a side hustle with different rules. “This is the sex industry,” she said. Same mental-health damage, same struggles as escorting and brothels, and it should be treated that way if anyone actually wants women to leave.

An OnlyFans spokesman told Fox the site was built so creators could control and monetize their own content, and that it has paid out more than $30 billion since 2016, including more than $6 billion in 2025.

The company statement is the industry’s whole argument: choice, payouts, empowerment. Sinis is useful because she cashed the checks and then described the lie the company is selling. Girls are not handed a contract labeled degradation, they are handed a woman who looks free. By the time the door is open, she said, it is a pit, and faith’s old rules about sex exist because that door is hard to shut.

A culture that spent years calling this “liberation” doesn’t get to act surprised when a manager who lived within that world says the brochure was a lie.

It is absolutely horrific that young women and girls can be drawn into this kind of work on the promise that money, travel, and a certain lifestyle will bring them happiness. Sinis is doing something valuable by speaking out and helping women see through the lie before they get pulled into it.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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