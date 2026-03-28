Ontario Leader Commends Homeowner Who Shot Intruder: 'Congratulations for Shooting This Guy'

Canada does not necessarily have the reputation of being a gun-friendly country, especially in relation to her neighbor to the south.

But one Ontario man was able to defend his home from an intruder with a firearm — and was commended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford for his valor.

At 1:00 a.m. on March 17, police officers responded to reports of a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, per a report from CBC.

The police said multiple masked suspects — brandishing at least one firearm — forced entry into a home.

At the time, an elderly woman and a middle-aged man were home.

The suspects were recorded leaving the home and piling into a black pickup truck.

Shortly afterward, a 24-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital in the Toronto area.

Ford was asked to comment on the situation on March 18, and he replied that intruders “need to be shot,” per CBC.

“Congratulations for shooting this guy — should have shot him a couple more times as far as I’m concerned,” Ford reacted.

The official meanwhile condemned federal authorities in Canada for “going after legal, law-abiding gun owners,” and blasted “weak-kneed judges” who allow repeat offenders out of prison.

“They always want to protect the bad guys, the judges always want to protect the Charter rights — how about the charter of rights of the people, to keep them safe rather than always protecting these criminals,” Ford commented.

“I’m just sick and tired of it.”

The 24-year-old suspect who was dropped off at the hospital is known to police.

He now faces charges of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and breaching a probation order.

The individual is known to police for “numerous violent offenses” — including a high-speed chase in July 2020, during which he rode a stolen truck with the owner’s eight-year-old daughter still inside.

Despite Ford’s support of self-defense, other senior Canadian officials condemned his statement.

New Democratic Party Leader Marit Stiles asserted that Ford’s remarks were “very irresponsible nonsense.”

“This premier has been premier of this province for eight long years now,” she said.

“If people in Ontario feel less safe today, then that’s on him as the premier of this province.”

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner also claimed it was “irresponsible for the Premier to be making comments encouraging violence or celebrating the loss of life.”

“He should focus on investing in measures that will make our province safer and empower first responders to do their jobs to serve and protect our communities,” he added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.