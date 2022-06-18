Oops: CNN's Brian Stelter Once Made a Claim About Biden Riding a Bike That He Now Surely Regrets

Leftists in the American media make crazy claims all the time because experience has taught them that no one will call them out on it when they’re wrong.

That needs to stop.

Take, for example, the time when George Costanza made the claim on CNN that Joe Biden’s ability to ride a bicycle was sure and certain proof of his fitness for the highest office in the land.

Did I say George Costanza? Sorry, I meant Brian Stelter. (I suspect he gets that a lot.)

Regardless, during the 2020 election, Stelter played a number of clips of right-leaning radio and podcast hosts calling Biden’s mental acuity, and perhaps his physical condition, into question.

After playing clips from the late, great Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro and Michael Savage about how badly Biden needed a rest because he was “falling apart,” among other things, Stelter showed a video from Fox News to refute them.

A video of Biden riding a bike.

I know, I didn’t believe it either. But here it is:

CNN’s Brian Stelter suggests that Joe Biden’s ability to ride a bike proves that he is mentally fit for office. pic.twitter.com/D3fdQUH94T — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 9, 2020

“Fox’s narrative and talk radio’s narrative for months has been that Joe Biden is falling apart,” Stelter argued. “There he is, riding a bike, out for a bike ride.”

That was his best argument. Seriously.

By now, you know where I’m going with this.

Earlier today, the president was caught on video falling suddenly from his bicycle after what appeared to be a competently executed controlled stop in front of some supporters.

It appears Pres. Biden was stationary when he fell off his bike this morning.pic.twitter.com/4Eg83HJnl6 — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) June 18, 2022

Biden reportedly got right back up again after the fall.

“I’m good,” he said, according to Sky News. “I got my foot caught in the toe cages.” (From looking at the video, that does appear to have been what happened.)

Obviously, the fact that Biden got his foot caught and fell over doesn’t prove he’s fit or unfit for anything — it only shows that he’s unfit for office by Stelter’s own (low) standard.

Forget about the bike. Is Biden unfit to be president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (332 Votes) No: 9% (34 Votes)

Stelter’s litmus test for potential presidents is bike riding. Biden can no longer hurdle even that low bar. Therefore — per CNN’s chief media correspondent — Biden is now unfit to be president of the United States. It’s all over. Someone get Kamala Harris on the phone.

Or, actually, you know what? Let’s not.

Does Stelter regret his remark? Does he even remember it?

Maybe. But don’t expect him to admit it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.