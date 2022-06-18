Share
Commentary

Oops: CNN's Brian Stelter Once Made a Claim About Biden Riding a Bike That He Now Surely Regrets

 By George Upper  June 18, 2022 at 1:29pm
Share

Leftists in the American media make crazy claims all the time because experience has taught them that no one will call them out on it when they’re wrong.

That needs to stop.

Take, for example, the time when George Costanza made the claim on CNN that Joe Biden’s ability to ride a bicycle was sure and certain proof of his fitness for the highest office in the land.

Did I say George Costanza? Sorry, I meant Brian Stelter. (I suspect he gets that a lot.)

Regardless, during the 2020 election, Stelter played a number of clips of right-leaning radio and podcast hosts calling Biden’s mental acuity, and perhaps his physical condition, into question.

Trending:
GOP Senator Backing Gun Control Gets Nasty Surprise While Taking the Stage in Front of Angry Republicans

After playing clips from the late, great Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro and Michael Savage about how badly Biden needed a rest because he was “falling apart,” among other things, Stelter showed a video from Fox News to refute them.

A video of Biden riding a bike.

I know, I didn’t believe it either. But here it is:

“Fox’s narrative and talk radio’s narrative for months has been that Joe Biden is falling apart,” Stelter argued. “There he is, riding a bike, out for a bike ride.”

That was his best argument. Seriously.

By now, you know where I’m going with this.

Earlier today, the president was caught on video falling suddenly from his bicycle after what appeared to be a competently executed controlled stop in front of some supporters.

Related:
Big Twist Leaves MAGA-Hating CNN Employees Answering to the 'Cable Cowboy'

Biden reportedly got right back up again after the fall.

“I’m good,” he said, according to Sky News. “I got my foot caught in the toe cages.” (From looking at the video, that does appear to have been what happened.)

Obviously, the fact that Biden got his foot caught and fell over doesn’t prove he’s fit or unfit for anything — it only shows that he’s unfit for office by Stelter’s own (low) standard.

Forget about the bike. Is Biden unfit to be president?

Stelter’s litmus test for potential presidents is bike riding. Biden can no longer hurdle even that low bar. Therefore — per CNN’s chief media correspondent — Biden is now unfit to be president of the United States. It’s all over. Someone get Kamala Harris on the phone.

Or, actually, you know what? Let’s not.

Does Stelter regret his remark? Does he even remember it?

Maybe. But don’t expect him to admit it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
George Upper
Managing Editor
George Upper is managing editor of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he lived most of his life in North Carolina before moving to Arizona.
George Upper, managing editor of The Western Journal, is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He now lives in Arizona with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He writes "The Upper Cut," a weekly column that appears quarterly (more or less). He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens, and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Faith, Management, Military




How President Biden Set Women Back 92 Years
Oops: CNN's Brian Stelter Once Made a Claim About Biden Riding a Bike That He Now Surely Regrets
Attorney Out of a Job After Targeting Family Dog with Cruel Procedure in Plea Deal
Leaked Email Confirms Parents Are Not Crazy: Staff's Coordinated Effort Hid What Boy Was Doing at School
Biden Admin Suffers 'Massive Defeat' as Federal Judge Strikes Down Attempt to Abandon Immigration Enforcement
See more...

Conversation