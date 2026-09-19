Oops: Dems Warn AI Electricity Price Jump Coming, Then GA Electric Customers Learn Bills Will Drop, Thanks to Data Centers

Oh no! Data centers are making Americans wealthier, schools better, and water systems safer!

A recent report from West Virginia State Treasurer Larry Pack revealed that, starting next year, the new data center boom will generate “sizeable local property tax collections.”

Berkeley County is estimated to see a tax yield of slightly more than $62.4 million. Putnam County will see nearly $40.9 million. Almost two-thirds of this money will go right back into municipal and county governments, particularly local school districts.

Yesterday, West Virginia put out a report on how data centers are affecting the state. How? They’re making it rich. Data centers are allowing the state to cut income taxes, fund schools, rebuild sewers and water treatment facilities, curb electrical costs, and generate jobs! pic.twitter.com/qW0rKxnJmA — Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) September 8, 2026

The Mountain State report explains how the remaining funds are dedicated to infrastructure projects, water and sewer improvements, and a “personal income tax reduction fund,” among many other public initiatives.

After those needs are met, the rest is “distributed to all counties based on population share.”

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All because of AI data centers.

This isn’t an attempt to downplay legitimate concerns about safety, ethics, or job disruption. These are serious questions that must be answered.

The evidence, however, is clear: this new innovation drives intense economic development.

But what about energy prices?

In some places, particularly in the rust belt, AI data centers have increased energy prices slightly. The future, however, looks quite bright.

The concept of “cost-spreading” suggests that having a high-volume energy consumer in your county will eventually drive down costs per kilowatt-hour.

Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are all heavily invested in other clean energy initiatives with near-zero marginal fuel costs once built. This surplus could flood the markets and exert downward pressure on power rates over time.

Many of these companies are also helping fund the construction and reopening of nuclear reactors. This change also has a lowering effect on energy rates.

Some companies are starting Small Modular Reactor development that will eventually bring localized nuclear power directly to future data centers. The surplus energy from the SMRs can then be directed back into the grid, which will lower prices still further.

But these aren’t just hopeful premonitions of the future. We already see energy rates dropping in some states. Georgia, for example, expects to see the average consumer save $180 per year due to AI data centers in 2029.

As early as this June, however, Georgia Power was able to lower their rates, saving the state $285 million annually. Each average customer saw a rate decrease of around $50 per year. For someone living paycheck to paycheck, $50 is a really big deal.

Democrats, however, continue to paint these data centers as the prime enemy to American affluence.

They’re blinded by the very temporary growing pains in such a way that they can’t see the picture of prosperity before them. Or perhaps more likely, they see the picture quite clearly, but need an issue to run on in the midterms.

Two decades ago, the Dems were singing the praises of solar energy — a system that allowed you to give back to the grid. But now that we have a highly effective version that reaps greater economic benefits, they have denounced it, simply because it doesn’t fit their left-wing ego-environmental paradigm.

AI data centers have the capacity to fund schools, fix infrastructure, and further American excellence. But these centers aren’t just building a beautiful future — they’re paying for a prosperous present.

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