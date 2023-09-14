Oops: Pelosi's Words from 2019 Are Now Being Used Against Democrats in Biden Impeachment Push

All is fair in politics and impeachment. This time, it is the Democrats’ feathers that are ruffled.

As House Speaker Kevin McCarthy officially announced the House’s intention to investigate President Joe Biden, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi must have regretted her decision to forgo a House impeachment vote in 2019 in the case of President Trump. So excited was she to commence an inquiry leading to a Trump impeachment, she forgot herself, it seems.

Now, the Democrats are getting their just deserts. As Pelosi so flippantly dismissed McCarthy’s formal request for an impeachment inquiry vote back then, McCarthy is now doing the same to the former speaker and her Democratic counterparts. President Joe Biden’s fate is now at the mercy of a Republican majority.

McCarthy is demonstrating the danger of using momentary power advantageously to both parties. Unfortunately, for the Democrats, it’s their turn to squirm. With the pressure he is receiving from his own party, he’s not backing down.

Democrats might be wishing for a do-over right about now. Certainly, what the party faces in the revelations compelling the impeachment inquiry to commence won’t be comfortable for any of them. Without a doubt, it won’t be comfortable for the Biden family, especially the president.

Byron York, chief political correspondent of the Washington Examiner, couldn’t have captured the basis of the Democrats’ undoing better than in this social media post: “On October 15, 2019, three weeks after unilaterally declaring an impeachment inquiry, Speaker Pelosi, backed by Adam Schiff, insisted there was no requirement to hold an authorizing vote and she would not hold an authorizing vote.”

Extending beyond his astute words, York laid out in the Washington Examiner the steps that led up to McCarthy’s own highly deliberate actions to open this inquiry remiss of any vote.

Although Democrats are now griping about the unfairness of opening the impeachment inquiry without a formal House vote, the fact of the matter is, Pelosi set a precedent in 2019 through her own actions. There is nothing unfair about McCarthy simply following suit. Frankly, the amount of evidence to do so is copious, despite Democrats’ attempts to minimize it.

Nor is McCarthy acting in a rushed manner by any means. You’d have to be blind not to realize that President Joe Biden is entangled in this mess with his son Hunter Biden. There has been plenty of pay-to-play action going on between these two.

Enemies of the American people, they betrayed us for the almighty dollar. While so many Americans are suffocating under the weight of inflation, these two are living our American dream in spades. Now, their day of reckoning has begun.

Nancy Pelosi likely never anticipated this. But even the villain that she is most likely couldn’t account for how bold and stupid Biden would be in the ultimate shakedown.

And honestly, who could anticipate the loose cannon that is Hunter? His uncontrollable vices and behavior have now compromised the Biden re-election campaign and the overall ticket.

The panic is real among the Democrats, which begins with Vice President Kamala Harris assuming the presidential role if an actual impeachment occurs at the end of what has only just begun.

To lose the White House to Republicans again would turn back the clock on the Democrats’ destruction of the United States. Worse yet, if Trump is re-elected, imagine what will happen to the swamp.

Pelosi didn’t think about that when she helped craft the perfect plan to impeach Trump. In another tweet by York, he says, “Pelosi waited 5 weeks after unilaterally beginning inquiry. Purpose was, of course, political. Wanted to build support among her own vulnerable members and also wanted to pick up a few Republicans to call inquiry bipartisan. (Hoped to get Hurd, Katko, and Fitzpatrick. Got none.)”

According to CNN in October of 2019, Pelosi clearly stated, “We’re not here to call bluffs. We’re here to find the truth, to uphold the Constitution of the United States … This is not a game for us. This is deadly serious, and we’re on a path that is getting us to a path to truth and timetable that respects our Constitution.” So is McCarthy now.

The drama continues, with a flipped script, and the Democrats no longer deciding the ending. They did it to themselves.

