It looks like Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have made a big mistake by spilling the beans to Joe Rogan on Thursday.

During an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Zuckerberg admitted to colluding with the FBI to censor the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in the run-up to the 2020 election.

In a letter addressed to Zuckerberg on Monday, Republican Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Charles Grassley of Iowa demanded Facebook to hand over all communications it has had with the FBI.

2022-08-29 CEG RHJ to Faceb… by New York Post

The senators found Zuckerberg’s revelation especially troubling given that whistleblowers told Grassley in August 2020 that FBI officials had downplayed the Hunter Biden scandal in order to tamp down on any investigations into his potentially illegal activities.

In order to do so, the whistleblowers told Grassley the FBI would label any such information regarding Hunter Biden as “disinformation,” which was Facebook’s excuse for censoring the story, the senators noted in the letter. Similarly, whistleblowers told Johnson that FBI leadership ordered employees to delay reviewing the materials found in the laptop.

The scandal, originally reported on by the New York Post, was later authenticated by various establishment outlets well over a year after the 2020 presidential election.

“The American people deserve to know whether the FBI used Facebook as part of their alleged plan to discredit information about Hunter Biden. If so, Congress and the American people require clarity with respect to the extent the FBI communicated with Facebook during the 2020 election about Hunter Biden-related information,” the senators wrote.

In conclusion, Grassley and Johnson demanded Facebook provide the following information.

All records sent between Facebook and officials at the FBI, DOJ and other government agencies regarding Hunter Biden.

The names of DOJ and FBI officials who communicated with Facebook about “Russian disinformation ” during the 2020 election.

The names of Facebook employees who communicated with the FBI and DOJ during the 2020 election.

The exact date when Facebook began censoring the New York Post’s story.

In a statement sent to NBC News on Friday, the FBI downplayed the seriousness of the scandal, noting that it “routinely” works with companies like Facebook to “better defend against threats” such as disinformation from foreign entities.

But the Hunter Biden laptop story was not Russian disinformation. It was 100 percent true. What else has the FBI covered up in the name of fighting “foreign disinformation”?

If the goal was to get Joe Biden elected, it appears that censoring the Hunter Biden story was the right thing to do.

There’s no question that the FBI was successful in its goal to censor the story.

According to a November 2020 poll from Newsbusters, a whopping 45.1 percent of Biden voters said they were unaware of the scandal in its entirety.

Furthermore, another 9.4 percent of Biden voters claimed they may have shifted away from voting for the current president if they had full knowledge of the Hunter Biden scandal at the time.

Newsbusters claimed this percentage could have flipped all six of the swing states Biden won in 2020, handing Trump 311 electoral votes and winning him the election.

