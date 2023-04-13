Op-Ed: Is 2024 Only a Mirage?

For those of you who have not yet done so, please take a moment to read Victor Davis Hanson’s recent editorial, “Our French Revolution.”

In it, he describes perfectly the cultural upheaval we are experiencing in America today and how we should view those in control of our government who clearly intend to destroy what America once was. In short, we are in the midst of a modern-day Jacobin revolution led by some among us who are nothing less than traitors.

Elsewhere, the professor says, “The left has now said, under the pretext that Donald Trump is so extraordinarily threatening to the republic, that it requires any means necessary to end him.” This is not hyperbole. It is true today and will continue to be true between now and 2024.

Every day, we hear from many patriots who tell us that we’ll be able to fix it all in 2024 when Trump is re-elected and we take the White House back from the Democrats. But, to be safe, should we not be asking: Is that a realistic strategy or only a form of group denial by some among us who refuse to accurately assess our present reality? The indictment of Trump suggests it very well could be the latter.

Set aside the legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the charges, whether Trump will eventually emerge victorious over Alvin Bragg and even whether he would be your first choice to be our next president. The fact is, the ruling elite are aware that even if he is not convicted, under no circumstances can they afford to risk his ever regaining control of our federal government’s levers of power.

Why?

Because those elitist swamp members know that to allow Trump to return to the White House would likely expose them to being indicted, prosecuted and most likely convicted for the crimes they all committed in the course of their numerous malicious conspiracies to illegally interfere with our elections for the purpose of overthrowing the administration of a duly elected president of the United States of America — i.e., to commit treason.

Proverbs 28:1 tells us this truth: “A guilty man flees when no one is chasing.” Translated to the present circumstances: The elitists know that the indictment of Trump not only motivated him to hold them accountable for the “witch hunts” they have plagued him with over the last six years, but has also opened for him the precedent he needed to be able to indict them for their crimes. Moreover, all of Trump’s persecutors no doubt have a very real fear of being held accountable should he regain power because they know such retribution is what they would do if they were him.

Thus, whether or not Trump would actually follow through with such a purge of these corrupt criminals does not matter. What does matter is that they think he would, and they will therefore do anything they can before the next election to stop him.

This is all that should matter to all patriots right now. It is that existential fear that will drive their actions to stop Trump in his tracks between now and 2024. All that is left is for patriots to anticipate the means by which these tyrants will attempt to accomplish their purpose, which is anyone’s guess at this point.

Will it be by again attempting to rig the elections as Democrats did in 2020?

Many patriots might say, “We won’t let them do that this time around.” But that assumes the tyrants will even care whether you witness their cheating in 2024, which denies the truth that, at this point, they have become completely indifferent. This was clearly demonstrated in 2022 with the otherwise inexplicable upset of Kari Lake in Arizona and the equally inexplicable victory of John Fetterman in Pennsylvania.

Remember, these bad actors are also the folks who encouraged unethical federal prosecutors to force Jacob Chansley to enter a plea for four years in prison while they knowingly hid from him, his defense attorneys and the court the exculpatory videos that established his innocence.

In a fair world — i.e., a world with safe and legitimate elections — such prosecutors would be fired, disbarred and sent to prison to take the place of the man they wrongfully sent there. But so far they haven’t been, and such is but one more example of justice wrongfully delayed that should be a warning to us all.

If such unethical — and, indeed, criminal — federal prosecutors and the tyrants they work for are so evil as to do that to a powerless and innocent man like Chansley who posed no real threat to them whatsoever, there is little doubt that they will not hesitate to do far worse to prevent Trump from winning and therefore continue to insulate themselves from any accountability for their treasonous wrongs.

All this is to say, dear patriots, that our hope that the 2024 elections will enable us to restore America’s greatness is very likely a mere mirage, and it is to our peril if we continue to deny it and do nothing now to challenge the tyranny before us.

