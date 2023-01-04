Op-Ed: 29-Year-Old Joe Biden Attacked His Opponent's Age - What Would He Say Now?

I believe that people have the opportunity to contribute to society as long as they are here on the planet. I loved my father and learned from him until the day he died.

Unfortunately, not everyone has that mindset, especially in the political arena. One 29-year-old politician really played the age card when running against his opponent, suggesting his rival was over the hill, hinting at his frailty, and saying he had “lost that twinkle in his eyes.”

Who would say something like that, especially about a U.S. senator who had faithfully served our country for 26 consecutive years as a representative, governor and two-term senator? Well, the age-bashing 29-year-old was none other than Joe Biden running against the 63-year-old Republican incumbent Sen. J. Caleb Boggs.

According to CBS News, “This messaging strategy was ‘ordered by Biden himself,’ Delaware political scribe Norm Lockman wrote days before the 1972 election, and ‘use[d] an approach that says, in effect, “Dear old dad may have been right for his time — and I love him — but things are different now.”‘”

Is Joe Biden over the hill?

Let’s see if Biden shows evidence of being entrenched in wrongheaded, antiquated racial ideologies concerning different ethnic groups.

During a recent speech to an audience of military veterans and federal officials, Biden insulted the Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day by saying, “I may be Irish, but I am not stupid.”

In speaking of Latinos in America, Biden explained that they were resistant to COVID vaccination because “they’re worried that they’ll be vaccinated and deported.” Biden’s statement assumes that all Latinos in this country are illegal aliens. He seemed to forget the fact that over 50 million Latinos are American citizens, according to the Pew Research Center.

Speaking about black Americans, Biden claimed that they had a fear of the vaccine because “they are used to being experimented on — the Tuskegee Airmen and others.” Biden confused the legendary World War II fighter pilots with a notorious government study of syphilis among black men called the Tuskegee Experiment.

Who can forget that on a morning radio show in May 2020, Biden infamously asserted to the largely black audience that if they were unsure of whether to vote for him or for Donald Trump, then “you ain’t black“?

Unfortunately, there is more to be told, and it was reported by Tim Murtaugh at The Heritage Foundation.

How about frail?

Biden has been falling up, falling down, falling over and sleeping during meetings since he was elected.

He stumbled on the stairs to Air Force One on March 19, 2021, and May 12, 2022. He fell down steps while visiting Indonesia and had to be caught and supported by the Indonesian president. He fell over on a bicycle near his Delaware beach home.

At the COP26 global climate summit in November 2021, the BBC caught Biden with his eyes closed for some time and asked if he was sleeping or just “resting his eyes.” In October, Biden seemingly almost dozed off during an interview. In August 2021, Biden apparently fell asleep during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Has Biden “lost that twinkle in his eyes”?

Well, I cannot figure out what he is looking at as he blankly stares off into space, as he so often does during his speeches and interviews.

He is also known for shaking hands with no one, as he did at the White House, in Israel, and in North Carolina. In addition, Biden seemed to have a problem finding his way off stage at a UN event, at a political rally, and at a speech in Arlington, Virginia, where he had to be directed off stage by a little girl.

Now, I hear that Joe is considering running for president in 2024 when he will be 82 years old. Since the 29-year-old Biden thought the 63-year-old Boggs was over the hill, I wonder what the young Biden would have to say about the 80-year-old Biden today.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

