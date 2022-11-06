Op-Ed: Abortion Should Be the Litmus Test for Political Candidates

Jay Sekulow is chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice. My family and I have been followers of the ACLJ for many years because Mr. Sekulow fights for many valiant and significant causes.

Recently, the ACLJ sent us an email concerning some horrific things occurring in our country. The email states:

“The state of New York passed one of the most barbaric abortion laws in U.S. history in 2019, essentially making it legal to abort a baby at any stage of pregnancy, up to the moment of birth. It even removes legal protections for babies born alive from botched abortions. Now other states are trying to do the same thing. California passed a law that could allow infanticide — preventing even an investigation where a born-alive infant dies up to 28 days AFTER the baby is born. Other states are already trying to do the same. Trending: Dem Senator Eviscerates Biden for 'Offensive and Disgusting' Coal Plant Comments Just Days Before Midterms We’ve assembled our legal team to fight back.”

It is difficult to get my wife to cry. She is a tough lady, but after reading this, she had to retreat to a place of solitude to cry and pray.

As my wife and I discussed this, it reminded us of the wicked King Herod killing all the babies in Bethlehem in his crazed attempt to murder the infant Jesus, as recorded for us in Matthew Chapter 2. My wife said she felt a dark cloud of sadness and was reminded of “Rachel weeping for her children” (Matthew 2:18).

Well, deranged King Herod never repented of his ways and even murdered his own children. In Acts Chapter 12 you can read how the prideful Herod got up before the people, making himself out to be a god, having the power of life and death. Then the Bible says, “Immediately the angel of the Lord smote him, because he gave not God the glory: and he was eaten of worms, and gave up the ghost” (Acts 12:23).

I would suggest that people like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul are traveling down similar dangerous roads in the eyes of the LORD.

In fact, according to their declared platform, Democratic politicians in general are traveling down dangerous roads in the eyes of the LORD. During the 2022 election, Democrats have spent $320 million on advertising about abortion, compared to $31 million on ads about inflation.

Not only are these Democrats making decisions in defiance of God’s laws, but they are also obsessed with killing babies. I am not wishing harm or evil on anyone, but the actions of these pro-abortion liberals are shocking and inhumane.

Babies and children are the future of our nation. They are also a voiceless minority group that must be protected by the republic and her elected officers.

I have wondered why so many liberals want à la carte abortion. But then I remembered my days in college being taught a variety of questionable things to which many of our political leaders would also have been exposed and infected. One that comes to the forefront of my mind is Garrett Hardin’s “lifeboat ethics.”

This demented idea is that the world is a lifeboat, with limited room and resources, and there are all these people in the ocean drowning. We are told we have to play God and decide who gets to be in the lifeboat. We are not allowed to be creative and solve the problem. We are not allowed to pray and ask for divine intervention. In this exercise, we are asked to determine the “quality of life” of others whom we do not even know, and with that assessment decide whom we would let die for the betterment of the privileged few whose lives are worth saving.

What a hopeless, dark scenario envisioned by an obviously gloomy, depressed, ungodly man! People with this ideology and mindset would be for abortion and anything that would sterilize or somehow prevent the reproductiveness of those they deem expendable. It sort of reminds me of Ebenezer Scrooge in the Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” who wanted people to hurry up and die to “decrease the surplus population.”

So why did I entitle this article “Abortion Should Be the Litmus Test”? Since my wife and I began voting, many years ago, we have always used abortion as the litmus test for politicians.

We strongly believe that if a politician does not care about the safety of babies in their most vulnerable state — in the womb of their mother — then that politician will certainly not care about those babies when they are born, nor when they are a toddler, nor when they are a youth, nor when they are a teenager, nor when they are a young adult, nor when they are a middle-aged adult, nor when they are in their elder years.

Isn’t it interesting that the same party that is pro-abortion for babies is also pro-transgenderism for young children, pro-drugs for youth and adults, and pro-euthanasia for the elderly?

Wow! It does indeed look like abortion is the litmus test.

