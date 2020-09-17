Op-Ed: America Isn't Racist & White Privilege Is a Myth, Just Like Bigfoot

There is a sinister strategy from our friends on the left that has been around for decades but is being more intensely applied today than ever before.

That strategy has a name, and its name is identity politics: keep America divided by any means available.

They try to separate us by wealth, as we saw with Occupy Wall Street; you either despise the affluent, or you are labeled greedy and corrupt.

They try to separate us by sexuality and ideals, as we see with LGBTQ propaganda; you cannot just tolerate their movement anymore, you must celebrate it, and those who do not are labeled homophobic and un-woke. And, of course, they try to separate us by race as often as possible.

One of the more common tactics with identity politics over the last few years has been to point to the evils of so-called “white privilege.” The theory of white privilege, according to a group known as the White Privilege Conference, states that white folks possess an inherent advantage “that is denied to others simply because of” their skin color.

A convenient aspect of the white privilege theory is the fact that there is no way to disprove it. Like Sasquatch and the Loch Ness Monster, a lack of evidence proving their existence is irrelevant to the folklore faithful, because just as Sasquatch believers are unable to prove that Sasquatch exists, skeptics are equally unable to prove that the mythical beasts do not exist.

A closer look at the realities of the white privilege argument — and more importantly the actual actions of those who support it — reveals a similar level of credibility to those making the Sasquatch argument.

In 2014, a woman named Rachel Dolezal was elected president of the local chapter of the NAACP in Spokane, Washington.

Dolezal had portrayed herself as a member of Spokane’s black community for years, but there was one small problem. The year after being elected, Dolezal was exposed as a phony.

In spite of Dolezal’s efforts in “molding her black identity,” it turned out that she was not black at all, and was in fact, a white woman pretending to be black.

Similarly, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts had touted her Native American heritage for decades.

Warren made the claim on her application to the Texas bar in 1986, was listed as a Native American employee while a professor at Harvard Law School and frequently talked about her dubious genealogy when campaigning for the U.S. Senate and presidency. When the results of Warren’s now-famous DNA test revealed that Warren was actually only 1/1,024 Native American, the jig was up.

Elizabeth Warren is not Native American, and Rachel Dolezal is not African-American. When considering their attempted deceptions, we must ask an obvious question: If white privilege truly exists, and if white privilege is so prevalent, why would someone like Warren and Dolezal go through the trouble of misrepresenting their ancestry?

Human nature dictates that we seek and strive for advantages, so would it not have been more beneficial to the two of them to just admit their whiteness and take advantage of their supposed white privilege?

Additionally, even after witnessing highly publicized, embarrassing and humiliating episodes such as Warren’s and Dolezal’s, why would anyone attempt a similar sham instead of just sitting back and enjoying their white privilege?

On Sept. 4, it was revealed that a professor at George Washington University named Jessica Krug has been using the Rachel Dolezal strategy for her entire career — another white person pretending to be black.

Once exposed, Krug explained her fraud by writing, “To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in the suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim.”

Krug, however, added a twist to her hoax, claiming to be not only black but also Latina, which makes sense.

If someone is going to lie about their ancestry, why not go all out? Check as many of those intersectional boxes as possible and maximize your victimhood. But once again, why would Krug even need to attempt the charade if white privilege was just sitting out there waiting for her to exploit it?

Acquiring actual evidence for white privilege is akin to that of systemic racism: impossible.

The only facts that are given to support either claim are outcomes. White folks have a higher per capita income, or they are x-percent more likely to be accepted into a good college. But unequal outcomes do not mean unequal opportunities.

Additionally, if we look for proof of race-based laws and practices in the American system, we can only find one: affirmative action.

Affirmative Action, which is not only the law of the land, but has been upheld by the Supreme Court, allows for imposing “remedies against discrimination on the basis of, at the very least, race, creed, color, and national origin.”

Indeed, the only law related to systemic practices regarding race in America is affirmative action, which works in favor of minorities and against white folks. Attempt to find a law, an ordinance or even a policy from a private entity that discriminates against minorities and it will be a fruitless search.

One of the byproducts of affirmative action is the practice of asking one’s race when completing an application, and we have all been asked these questions for decades.

When we apply for a job or to get into a college, we are provided a litany of options to choose from next to the question of “Race” — African-American, Native American, Caucasian/White, etc. Therefore, consider: When someone answers that question by putting a checkmark next to “Caucasian,” does that answer help or hurt the person?

Has any white person ever answered that question and thought, “Great, that is definitely going to help me get into this college”? Or instead, do they answer the question and think to themselves, “Well, there goes strike one”?

The reason for hoaxes such as those attempted by Dolezal, Warren and Krug is that “white privilege” exists to the same degree that Sasquatch exists. It exists in the minds of those who want to believe it, and nowhere else.

There are undoubtedly individual instances of white privilege, just as there are examples of black privilege and Hispanic privilege and any other privilege attributable to a group-identity by which the left wants to divide us. However, if anything, being white in America tends to lessen opportunity, not enhance it.

Why else would anyone as lily-white as Elizabeth Warren try to pass themselves off as non-white?

Barack Obama was elected president twice, so consider: Of which were there more — people who did not vote for Obama because he was black, or people who did vote for him because he was black?

Then consider, if America is so racist, how is it possible that Asian-Americans earn more than any other racial group, including white people?

The reason is that America is not racist and white privilege is a myth.

America may not be perfect, but we are the greatest country on earth, and we have actually made tremendous progress in eradicating racism.

