Op-Ed: American Patriots Must Follow the Left's Lead and Take Action Now

Why didn’t we have 35,000 patriots protesting for free speech outside the courtroom when Donald Trump was arraigned last week? Why didn’t we have 10,000 protesters for free and fair elections in Mohave County, Arizona, when the Board of Supervisors rejected hand-counting ballots?

Over and over, I hear “thought leaders” of the America First movement urging our people not to protest, not to take the bait. This is exactly the wrong advice.

If we want to change the direction of the country, we must protest. With media controlled and institutions captured, it is the only way we can break through and reach the people, activate the people, and shift the Overton window toward democracy and freedom.

In recent years, the leftists have made a concerted effort to suppress any America First demonstrations while themselves wielding protests as a weapon to intimidate and silence any who dare question their authoritarian ideology.

They know the power of protest, and will do anything to prevent you from using it, because they know that any questioning of their absurd assertions could spark a pandemic of rejection among the broader population.

We must ignore those who urge caution, and always stand for the truth.

Although the average person has been beaten down by the left’s decades-long assault on reason and morality, we are actually in a strong position. Their increasingly fascist edifice is a house of cards, built on lies and deceit and evil intent. Orwell said, “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears,” and many have done so. But if we can change that, and get ordinary voters to accept the evidence of their eyes and ears, the house of cards will fall.

To defeat the modern authoritarians, we must follow their lead and attack, attack, attack at every opportunity. We must stop playing defense. I’m not a lawyer, but I believe that when a masked blackshirt “counterprotester” gets in your face screaming and you fear for your life and safety, you are probably justified in defending yourself and punching the fascist in the face.

Sure, you may get arrested, because the fascists have subverted the rule of law and weaponized police departments and the judicial system; but history shows that civil disobedience can be an effective tool for change. If you are arrested, you will join an illustrious line of political prisoners, locked up for demanding freedom, equality and democracy.

On Jan. 6, 2021, when 2 million people flooded the streets of D.C. in the largest pro-democracy demonstration in our nation’s history, agent provocateurs from the FBI convinced a few naïve protesters to enter the Capitol. Although most were invited in by the Capitol Police, many have been held as political prisoners without trial since then.

Just ordinary people when unfairly arrested, now in prison, they sing the national anthem nightly, yearning for freedom and justice. They serve as a daily living reminder of the authoritarian oppression imposed by the nouveau fascists in our government.

The millions who turned out on Jan. 6 to demand free and fair elections scared the left. They recognize the power of protest, so when Republicans and America First patriots started demonstrating, their instant response was to use the merger of the state and big business to intimidate activists, censor and suppress speech, and deny the pro-democracy protesters their constitutionally protected right of assembly.

Although the professional left is the master of using astroturf protest (a tiny and violent minority with bullhorns and a compliant corporate media) to push its agenda, and we are just amateurs and beginners, we do have some advantages.

First, we are a genuine mass movement of the people, while they are a movement of neo-Marxist academics and government workers led by the corporate 1 percent. Second, all we want is transparent and verifiable elections, while they demand opaque, insecure and unverifiable election processes. Third, we have the moral high ground, advocating for freedom of speech, the rule of law and equal justice, while they promote censorship, the rule of man and unequal application of the law.

If we want to win this fight, we must protest like the left.

As Eric Holder said, “When they go low, we kick them.” Rep. Maxine Waters also has good advice: “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up, and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore.”

During the struggle against apartheid, freedom fighters rejected minority rule as illegitimate, since it excluded the clear majority of the population from basic political freedoms and human rights.

We face the same situation, and to regain freedom and democracy in America, we must follow their lead and protest, demonstrate and make the country “ungovernable.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

