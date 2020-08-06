Op-Ed: Americans of Faith Need To Stop Fearing COVID & Government and Start Fearing God

The “fear quotient” of most people these days is off the scale. It has been like that since, oh … March of this year.

That’s when we entered the twilight zone of the coronavirus. Since then, America has been upended and everyone has an opinion about why.

Contributing to the fear have been the riots and the looting and burning of our cities by anarchists who appear to be immune from fear of the coronavirus but are instead determined to instill as much fear as they can in us.

They appear to be the “muscle end” of the business of leftists and socialists who have been a lot more open about what they really believe. They are determined to dismantle the country they’ve been taught to hate and replace our liberty with their tyranny.

By the time they realize that they are being used as political proxies to burn down their own house, it’ll be too late. They won’t fare any better in the ashes than we will.

Leftist politicians have continued to save their strictest edicts for law-abiding citizens and people of faith.

In California, it is now forbidden to sing or chant in church. Who thinks that won’t crop up in other leftist-controlled states around the country?

If only people of faith would chant hatred and death to America in their churches, they’d be perfectly allowed their “free expression.”

What people fear is often more telling about their core beliefs than what they profess to believe.

As I’ve railed against a disturbing number of people of faith who continue to knuckle under to the growing discriminatory edicts against them, I’ve begun to ask what they are truly afraid of.

Is it government retaliation for daring to sing or chant in church? Are they afraid of being blamed if one of their congregants gets sick? It could be that they’re afraid of death itself.

Professing Christians say they believe in everlasting life. Observant Jews also believe in a hereafter. They say God is in control and that we should put our faith in him.

So why do so many people of faith seem more afraid of the government than of God?

In the face of a virus that is nonlethal to more than 99.8 percent of our population, we still have masses of people who are deathly afraid of it.

They say they are willing to comply with increasingly strict edicts because it’s “contagious!” So is the common cold.

Fear is not only a motivator but a powerful suppressive agent. It stops people from acting, from stepping forward and from taking risks.

Above all, fear stops people from fighting back.

Is it any wonder why the propaganda media can’t stop fearmongering about coronavirus despite facts that continue to contradict their narrative?

Those facts have been widely reported and available. Yet, as they have tightened restrictions on us, they are also tightening restrictions on the free flow of information.

The media and leftist propagandists have repeatedly proven that they hate good news.

In the face of falling fatalities and revelations of inflated statistics, they are now willing to brazenly censor information from genuine physicians who have successfully treated COVID patients. “A cure instead of a vaccine? Oh no! We can’t have that! Never!”

“Why” is always a great question to ask, especially now.

Why do they keep doing things that are clearly not in our best interest? Why are they trying to keep us ignorant about the things that are?

Freedom and the courage required to preserve it are in all of our best interests.

What I have feared since March is that this great country of ours will fall to communism. I also fear that there are too few people who understand the death and destruction that it inevitably brings.

For those who do understand, it is essential that we face whatever are our deepest fears because those are the ones the cult of liberalism is preying upon to keep us frozen and submissive.

That will give us the power and strength to defy those who have a different agenda than they claimed to have.

This and more is essential if we are to keep our country safe from the deadly virus of tyranny.

No one can do it all, but we can all be leaders in our own sphere of influence. And there is something else we can do. Sing, chant and pray — loudly.

