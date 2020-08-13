Op-Ed: Big-Government Democrats Think They're Solving Problems - Really They're Just Underwriting Them

As expected, the powerful pro-Democrat media is gushing congratulations for Joe Biden’s VP pick, Kamala Harris.

They are praising to high heaven this candidate’s artfully presented providential jackpot of diversity that ticks nearly all the boxes for new woke priorities.

She is a woman (check), a person of color (check), a daughter of an immigrant Asian/Indian mother (check) and a black/Jamaican father (check).

She had a Baptist/Hindu religious upbringing and is married to a man of the Jewish faith (an amazing three checks!).

She attended Howard University, a historically black college in Washington, D.C. (another check).

TRENDING: Scientists Reveal Certain Masks May Be More Dangerous Than Wearing None At All

But having babbled and cooed over this felicitous confluence of desirable characteristics in Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick, responsible sectors of the press must return urgently to the real issue — the actual election policies to be voted on in November.

The Democratic platform, apart from its “Remove Trump” slogan, is still very murky.

President Trump’s re-election campaign, however, asserts clearly and boldly:

“We did it once and now we will do it again… and this time we’re going to finish the job.”

Do you think a Biden-Harris administration would put America on the path to becoming a socialist country? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A feisty spirit of hope and a sturdy trust in God is embodied in President Trump’s election promise to restore law, order and prosperity to the United States of America. That promise to reopen and regrow the economy is heartening for a disheartened people who have been sorely tried.

Not only have ordinary Americans been confronted by a frightening natural disaster — a pandemic that has brought much sickness and death, job losses, financial crises and immense social trauma — but they are also suffering opportunistic attacks by anarchists who, in mainly Democrat-controlled states and cities, are allowed to display unrestrained violence in riots, looting, arson, injuries and even killings.

Practical Skills Are Needed — Not Radical Socialist Experiments

The president is a practical man. He can do what he says he will do. Americans can rely on his commitment to restart economic recovery and restore law and order.

The astonishing economic success of his first three years of office is reassuring.

RELATED: Op-Ed: God Help Us - Kamala Harris Voted Against Protecting Already Born Babies from Being Legally Murdered

It attests to excellent managerial skills and an ability to harness the energy and gutsy self-confidence of practical good-hearted American people.

It is a realistic recovery plan that “poor sleepy Joe” and his left-leaning socialist Democratic colleagues have neither the appetite nor the practical skills to accomplish.

Regrettably, the obsession of now-radicalized Democrats, should they win, is to tear down everything that President Trump ever did and then to build a new socialist republic with higher taxes, a bigger government, “free” everything and open borders.

Yeah, yet another imprudent Venezuela-like socialist failure being planned grandiosely by impractical Democrats who are clueless on serious economic matters.

This Is Not the Time To Change Horses Midstream

In the throes of a grave natural disaster and the threat of massive economic recession, Democratic leaders are asking the American people to commit to the extreme folly of changing horses midstream.

This is not the time to take fright and attempt to swap our tried and trusty steeds for unbroken rogues wilfully determined to change direction and head us all out to sea.

This is not the time to launch the radicalized Democrats’ huge new socialist experiment.

This is not the time to sabotage recovery and cut the traces of responsible management of the economy and social stability for an understandably unnerved but yet undefeated people.

This is not the time for Democrats to introduce communist-style socialism with impossibly expensive “free” university education, “free” health care and absurdly impractical Green New Deal programs that will further bankrupt the country. Nor is it the time to increase unemployment benefits to the point where unemployment is more attractive than a paid job.

This is not the time for Americans to abandon the principles of responsibility, hard work and commitment to family, faith and community.

And above all, this is not the time to burn Bibles and abandon obedience and respect for our Creator who has blessed this great nation from its beginning.

Democratic Leaders Have Rejected the Founders’ Principle “In God We Trust”

President Trump observed recently that Joe Biden is “following the radical left agenda … no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God.”

The president may have used the wrong words here, but he had the right idea.

Joe Biden and the Democrats have abandoned God’s commands. Since 1973, they have gradually removed from their political agenda God’s protection for all innocent human beings, including those whom Roe v. Wade designated “the unwanted.”

The Democrats have approved and facilitated the killing of more than 61 million of God’s smallest creatures while in their mothers’ wombs.

Too many Democratic states have meddled with the First Amendment rights to religious freedom. They are perverting the law in their unconscionable bid to retract freedom of speech and conscience in order to advance the new quasi-religious woke commandments.

Truth is, Democrats cannot reform their country unless they first reform themselves.

They have moved away from the Founders’ trust in the Creator. They no longer respect God’s commands as to how we are to love one another. They no longer adhere to the principles of the right to life, the right to security and the right to property recognized at the foundation of the republic.

“If God Had Not Been with Us…”

Sadly, too, today’s radicalized Democrats have rejected the example of the Founders’ recognition of the need for humbleness before God.

Democratic leaders have become arrogant; they know better than God. How far have they come from the Founders’ humble acknowledgment of God’s blessing of their great enterprise.

Benjamin Franklin, in a letter to William Strahan on Aug. 19, 1784, wrote with real grace:

“I am too well acquainted with all the springs and levers of our machine, not to see, that our human means were unequal to our undertaking, and that, if it had not been for the justice of our cause, and the consequent interposition of Providence, in which we had faith, we must have been ruined. If I had ever before been an atheist, I should now have been convinced of the being and government of a Deity! … May we never forget his goodness to us, and may our future conduct manifest our gratitude.”

Today’s Democrats have forgotten. That’s the great tragedy in the making right now.

Attorney General William Barr understands the current situation where the Democrats’ radical socialism has cast the state in the role of “alleviator of bad consequences.”

“We call on the State to mitigate the social costs of personal misconduct and irresponsibility,” he remarked in a 2019 speech. “So the reaction to growing illegitimacy is not sexual responsibility, but abortion. The reaction to drug addiction is safe injection sites. The solution to the breakdown of the family is for the state to set itself up as the ersatz husband for single mothers and the ersatz father to their children.”

“The call comes for more and more social programs to deal with the wreckage. While we think we are solving problems, we are underwriting them.”

Americans have earned a reputation for practical good sense.

Remember, it was American generosity, know-how and optimism that rebuilt a shattered world after World War II. It was good old American capitalism that confidently guided a devastated Japan, Germany and Italy back to economic prosperity in record time.

Nothing’s too hard for that invincible American spirit that has drawn people of all races to become Americans and to adopt that great spirit of courage, resilience and moral integrity that has flourished under the blessings of Almighty God.

It is tragic that next term’s Democrats want a change of horses midstream with a reckless mind to be washed out onto the treacherous seas of a socialist republic.

The blunt truth is that the Democrats’ radical election platform, rather than bringing us safely to the nearest shore, will turn a crisis into a disaster.

All practical and principled Americans of goodwill and good sense must not let that happen.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.