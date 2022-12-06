Op-Ed: As China Prepares for War, Will There Be a 'Sleeping Giant' Left to Awaken in America?

It was the battle of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, that got the United States officially into World War II.

Japan attacked the U.S. naval base with 353 aircraft launched from four heavy aircraft carriers. 3,581 Americans were either killed or wounded, and numerous military aircraft, ships and facilities were either damaged or destroyed.

It is said that after the attack, Japanese Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto wrote in his diary, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”

At that time, America had a great industrial and energy base, so indeed, a sleeping giant was awakened, and America’s factories for the next four years became a war machine that eventually defeated the Axis powers.

Today we are in a different situation. Too many American politicians have lined their pockets by encouraging American companies to invest in foreign nations instead of America. So the industrial base of America is skeletal at best.

In 1945, the U.S. produced 67 percent of the world’s pig iron and 72 percent of its steel. By 2014, the U.S. was producing only 2.4 percent of the world’s pig iron and 5.3 percent of its steel. In contrast, by 2021 the Chinese company China Baowu had become the world’s top steel producer.

What is China doing with all this steel? Let’s see. Oh, they have just completed their third aircraft carrier and are on course to have six carriers by the 2030s or before. In fact, President Xi Jinping has pledged to build a military to rival the U.S. by 2027.

They are building amphibious landing craft as tall as 15-story buildings, and presently they are behind only the U.S. in global amphibious capability. According to a U.S. Defense Department report released in November 2021, China has the largest maritime force in the world with 355 ships, and that number is expected to reach 460 ships by 2030.

Obviously, this naval force is needed to patrol the South China Sea. Right? Surely you don’t think China would use such a force to take Taiwan, do you?

Surely we can believe President Joe Biden when he says there is no “imminent” threat of China invading Taiwan — except for the fact that Xi himself said in October, “We insist on striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts, but we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures.”

Will China overtake the U.S. in military power? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 79% (34 Votes) No: 21% (9 Votes)

But who cares about Taiwan? Why don’t we just allow China to take Taiwan and “reunify” what they say is their country?

Well, because of U.S. foreign investments lining the pockets of globalist U.S. government officials, Taiwan manufactures most of the world’s microchips, which are used in just about everything. In fact, Taiwan makes around 92 percent of all advanced microchips in a handful of coastal factories that could easily be destroyed before the U.S. could even respond.

Remember, we use these microchips in military applications also. If China chose to take over these factories instead of destroying them, they could easily hardwire in back doors to these chips so that a specific signal would render them useless.

So have U.S. globalists forced our country to have an interest in preserving Taiwan as a friendly democracy? I think the answer is yes.

We have overlooked something. How is China going to have enough energy to power this war machine? Oh, that is easy. They are building over half of the world’s new coal-based power plants, dramatically increasing their power production.

Now, China has said it will “drastically cut coal use in 2026” to meet transmission goals, according to the Wilson Center. Let me see. Xi says he plans to have a military that will rival the U.S. in 2027 and he is going to start worrying about “clean energy” in 2026. How much do you want to bet that China will not be going “green”?

Is there any evidence that China could be attacking the U.S. in ways other than using its military might?

Well, there is evidence that China is interfering in U.S. elections, getting voters to agree with China as to whom we want to run our country. China has also purchased nearly 200,000 acres of U.S. farmland, much of which just happens to be near U.S. military bases. China clearly has been buying politicians, with millions of dollars going to the Biden family.

In 2021, illicit fentanyl overdoses were the No. 1 cause of death among adults ages 18 to 45 in the U.S., causing more deaths than COVID-19, cancer, heart disease and all accidents. According to an intelligence report from the Drug Enforcement Administration, China is the primary source of precursors for fentanyl, supplying these materials to Mexico, where the drug is then trafficked into the US. I am sure China is involved simply because it is interesting chemistry.

Lastly, an excellent article by Lt. Col. James Zumwalt entitled “Whose fingerprints are on the coronavirus?” clearly shows that China was responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. After researching Zumwalt’s references and following a few more into scientific journals, I realized in March 2020 that not only were China’s fingerprints on the COVID virus, but we had the smoking gun and were looking into the face of the suspect.

It is extremely clear what happened at the Wuhan laboratory. COVID did not begin with people eating bat meat from a fish market that did not sell bat meat. It began in the Wuhan lab after American scientists taught them how to do the work. Worse than the release of the virus is the fact that China actually encouraged international flights out of Wuhan until March 2020.

Surely, China would not have purposely caused the spread of COVID! Please remember that the first confirmed case of COVID was reported on Dec. 1, 2019, in China. This brings up an interesting point.

In the summer of 2019, President Donald Trump, in an attempt to help American manufacturers and businesses, placed tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods to level the playing field in the marketplace. I understand that there was an additional $300 billion on the table that brought China to the negotiating stage concerning trade. Isn’t it interesting that just months later, the Chinese COVID virus hit?

With globalist politicians wanting to tax businesses so that they move offshore, shut down our coal-fired power plants, and end our use of fossil fuels, the obvious question is, “If America is attacked, will there be a sleeping giant left to awaken?”

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.