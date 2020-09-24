Op-Ed: Christians Can't 'Mind Their Own Business' Anymore - They Have To Take a Stand

The United States has reached a pivotal point in its history as the assault on the ideals of faith, freedom, liberty and American exceptionalism has grown into a blitzkrieg.

Rioters are burning down cities while demanding that the very foundations of this country be stripped away in favor of Marxist intersectionality. While social media dialogues are dramatic, a lack of action displays an apathy on part of American citizens and, sadly, many in the church.

Despite what many might think, it is not the historical position of Christians to disengage from the political process.

For centuries, Christians have understood that while this temporal world is not our home, it is our mission field and we must seek the welfare of our nation. In America’s infancy, Christians such as John Clarke, Roger Williams and Isaac Backus were champions of religious liberty and were integral in the formation of the First Amendment.

These men knew not only the tyranny of European state-run churches but also the limited religious freedoms that had been allowed in colonial America. They recognized the importance of religious liberty for all.

Whether it be the establishment of this nation or the abolition of slavery, Christians, and those subscribing to a Judeo-Christian worldview, have been at the forefront of American political movements; to purport otherwise is not supported by history.

In the 1950s, conservatism had been all but erased from the political and intellectual arenas. Facing the march of the progressive movement were those such as William F. Buckley, a devout Catholic who knew that leftism was incongruous with a Judeo-Christian worldview and the utopian pipe dreams of socialism were incompatible with reality.

Buckley never shied away from the fray but charged onto the political scene with boldness. He actively engaged with the left and was able to articulate the principles of conservatism with remarkable intellect and eloquence.

The left may preach tolerance, but as Buckley said, “liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.” Buckley founded National Review to further combat the liberal media monopoly and was one of the most significant conservatives of his time.

His influence helped to sway Ronald Reagan, once a liberal, to conservatism and was a great influence on radio host Rush Limbaugh, who is heard by tens of millions of people every day.

In the 1970s, theologian Francis Schaeffer was deeply troubled by the state of Western culture and American politics. In his books “A Christian Manifesto” and “How Should We Then Live,” Schaeffer argued that a Christian’s devotion to Christ went beyond their private spiritual practice but extended to all facets of life, including politics.

He called for Christians to awaken to the decline of Western society evidenced by events such as Roe v. Wade, which Schaeffer argued was indicative of the church’s detachment from societal issues. It was unthinkable to Schaeffer that Christians could allow the murderous practice of abortion to go unchallenged and exhorted them to take an active interest in the political process.

Jerry Falwell Sr. also stepped into the political sphere in the 1970s, despite many contemporaries who said that the church and politics must be separate.

In addition to founding Liberty University in 1971, Falwell founded the Moral Majority in 1979. The Moral Majority was made up of millions who were concerned about the state of American society and politics, and lobbied for Christian values in government. Falwell and the Moral Majority’s influence helped to elect Ronald Reagan to two consecutive terms in the 1980s.

It is time for more Christians to stand up and enter the political arena.

The temptation to disengage and try to simply “mind your own business” is understandable, but it must be resisted.

Many Christians fear the intolerance of the left as they have seen countless conservatives “canceled,” “doxxed” and attacked. They’ve come to believe that if they don’t get involved, they will be left alone.

Unfortunately, hiding only encourages and emboldens the left to use tactics of intimidation. They may preach tolerance, but they desire no such thing. People are limitedly sovereign agents who must have the ability to make their own choices regarding their faith and worldview.

We cannot force Christianity on anyone else, nor should anyone else’s views be forced upon us. It is critical that Christians take an active interest in politics and in the civic education of our children and youth.

We must speak up for the truth, we must vote, and we must pray for our nation and our leaders. You cannot choose to “stay out of it” thinking you can live a quiet life while the authoritarianism of the left is on the move.

We are amid a spiritual war for the future of our country. It is time for Christians to march out to meet the challenge.

