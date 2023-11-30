Op-Ed: The Collapse of the Global American Empire

Empires rise and empires fall, often through the looking glass of their own internally destructive and self-inflicted wounds.

The Roman Empire, it is said, collapsed under the circumstances of unsustainable debt driven by fiat currency, insatiable desire for war and conquest, disintegration of the moral and social fabric, corrupt degeneracy of its elite, and absorption of foreign elements that never integrated into the pre-established Roman social norms.

The Global American Empire, sometimes known as the Empire of Chaos, will regrettably meet a similar end if it continues on its current path.

As hard-working Americans gathered their families around the Thanksgiving table, more expensive from year to year, the nation’s disengaged ruling elite had no real strategy or willingness to assist their own deteriorating country or citizens. The uni-war party on both sides of the political landscape is rather full of nationalistic fervor, sympathy and passion for every nation and people not named America or American.

In a similar vein, the administration of President Joe Biden continues to be cloaked in secrecy due to a number of controversies that tangle like webs.

The latest polls indicate a significant decrease in popular support for the president and his administration, with the majority of voters agreeing that the country is falling into the abyss. Given Biden’s questionable mental capacity to serve, Americans are left wondering who actually is conducting this train as it runs off the tracks.

Moreover, the administration is perceived as a third Obama mandate, especially when it comes to foreign policy. There are even explicit suggestions that Biden should be openly viewed as the worst president in history, seeing him as the deceitful embodiment of every destructive system and regime.

His policies blatantly threaten to undermine the founding principles, upending established social norms and family structure, destabilizing the economy, engaging in entangling alliances, and violating every civil right and religious freedom that our forefathers struggled for.

Unbothered by criticism and questionable cognitive abilities, Biden and his political allies appear to be eyeing a second presidential term. This means a continued squandering of tax dollars on things like never-ending wars, foreign aid to nations that hate us, welfare for illegal immigrants via the unprotected and open borders, the World Economic Forum’s “green” agenda, persecution of political opponents, sexualization of children, and 10 percent for the Big Guy as usual.

Meanwhile, mounting discontent and public protest are audible across the political spectrum, leading to further polarization and growing resentment toward the entire ruling political elite. Both the Ukraine and Israel fallouts serve as a massive blemish on Biden’s administration, bringing about escalating global chaos and a potential World War III that could go nuclear.

It is more than evident that a number of fundamentalist organizations operate freely in the U.S. under the convenient and now clearly failed pretext of “multiculturalism,” encouraging intolerance, undermining our American traditions, and using racial and economic unrest as a weapon against the majority of the population.

America is being inundated with large numbers of people — receiving full social assistance, which adds to the economic burden — who despise it and would stop at nothing to undermine its Christian customs and values. Through cunning manipulation of ignorant voters with a mask of social problems and policies like women’s rights and abortion, LGBT rights and gay marriage, minorities’ rights, and racial divisions, radical leftist ideology is progressively gaining more power, dividing and conquering, affirmed by the spineless uni-party.

Zbigniew Brzezinski, one of the architects of leftist globalist policy, warned us a long time ago that Russia and China would gradually overtake America as the world’s superpowers, ushering in a new era of multipolarity.

The unaffordable national debt, economic outsourcing, and a financial system controlled by the private Federal Reserve Bank that enslaved the American people and created widening income disparity with an impoverished middle class are the main causes of the pessimistic outlook for America’s future. The world’s developing nations are investing in infrastructure while America is aging, worn out and collapsing under its own unsustainable weight.

America’s single constant investment — more than the combined GDP of the top 10 nations and with ample support from the uni-war party — is in armaments, demonstrating the single-minded continuation of the global racket — WAR.

Given that the U.S. is led by selected avaricious and corrupt people and policies, it is unclear how and when the world’s most powerful nation will fall, as well as who will fall with it into the abyss. The greatest nation on earth has been built by generations of honorable and unselfish Americans, but sadly, the worst forms of greed, corporatism, kleptocracy and never-ending hostility are destroying it.

Like many people worldwide, Americans are victims of a governmental, media and financial empire of political duopoly — one party with two faces — that continues to mislead and manipulate. This is an existential battle in which Americans must awaken from their apathy and lethargy if we are to not only survive, but leave a lasting legacy to future generations.

Will the American-created geopolitical West face its permanent sundown as freedom ventures East where the sun rises, or are we going to fight unconditionally for America First: of, for and by We the People?

