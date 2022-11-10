Op-Ed: When It Comes to COVID Tyranny, We Need Justice, Not Amnesty

The melodrama of the 2022 midterms elections has not been enough to quell outrage over The Atlantic’s now infamous call for so-called “pandemic amnesty” last month. Even as election results pour in, the issue is trending on Twitter, with users posting pictures and videos of the very worst of the COVID era with captions like “No pandemic amnesty” and “Never forget.”

The notion of pandemic amnesty is predicated on the claim that all of the horrors seen around the world under the pretext of fighting the pandemic were just honest mistakes.

But let’s be clear: The misery and abuse inflicted on the world population by the power-drunk elites and their puppets in the political class were not honest mistakes.

Honest mistakes do not include killing nursing home residents by forcing COVID-positive hospital patients into their rooms with them, as did Govs. Andrew Cuomo in New York, Phil Murphy in New Jersey and Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan.

Honest mistakes do not include telling families that they cannot hold a dying loved one’s hand one last time — even one suffering from a non-COVID illness.

Honest mistakes do not include telling fathers that they cannot visit delivery rooms to witness the birth of their child.

Honest mistakes do not include keeping families from holding funerals to mourn their deceased relatives.

Honest mistakes do not include forcing experimental vaccines on millions of people (a vaccine that has already injured tens of thousands in the United States alone) and then lying to the public for over a year about the safety of the vaccine.

Honest mistakes do not include destroying the educational development of an entire generation by shutting down schools in order to placate teachers’ unions.

And with all of this said, it should speak volumes that experts have barely begun to calculate the risk of heart damage to athletes and young men as a result of the vaccines — despite hundreds of reports of teens and young adults spontaneously collapsing due to unexpected heart complications.

In no way can it be said that lockdowns, mandates or business closures benefitted the global population. In fact, the only people who seemed to have benefitted were the very wealthy. According to Forbes, in the first year of the pandemic alone, the world’s 2,365 billionaires enjoyed a $4 trillion boost to their wealth, increasing their fortunes by 54 percent.

Meanwhile, World Relief reports that “in 2020 alone, 97 million more people were pushed into poverty as a result of COVID-19.” Put another way, nearly 100 million people not living in poverty worldwide were pushed into poverty. And let’s also be clear: The pandemic didn’t do that. The politicians, bureaucrats and globalist megalomaniacs making rules, laws and orders by fiat did.

There can be no pandemic amnesty. But if there is justice, the world can move forward and learn from the horrendous mistakes of the last three years.

