Op-Ed: Conservative Demands for McCarthy Were Missing 1 Key Thing - We'll Need It in 2024

Last week, we all watched our Congress in an upheaval, largely because a few courageous conservatives refused to auto-endorse a swamp creature as speaker of the House.

Although Kevin McCarthy ultimately prevailed, the conservatives were heralded for forcing his hand on several fronts to obtain their votes.

That’s all good as far as it goes, but — please correct me if I am wrong — did any of the concessions the House conservatives requested include any demands that the integrity of our elections be restored for the sake of We the People? If so, many of us out here beyond the Beltway have yet to hear anything about it.

Funny how those already in office don’t seem to care a whole lot about whether the elections that put them there were honest.

Meanwhile, the much-lauded election integrity case brought by the Brunson brothers was, not surprisingly, turned away at the door by the Supreme Court. The message the justices are sending us is clear. If there is any election cheating going on anywhere out there in any of the 50 states, the Supremes — like our Congress — just don’t seem to care and, even more importantly, they don’t want to even hear about it.

Such is the present state of our national affairs. Certainly, this cannot be very encouraging to folks like Kari Lake in Arizona or, for that matter, any of the rest of us patriot types out here in the hinterlands who, like Lake, are keen on the thought that our elections must be fair and honest or they are worthless.

So, where does all of this leave us?

It would seem we have two alternatives. Either we do as people like Katie Hobbs and John Fetterman might suggest and just move on and try to do better in 2024, or we can trust and pray that God has planned something even better to rectify what occurred in 2020 and 2022.

We can only hope the latter of these options is true, and that, whatever that divine fix is, it will come to pass before 2024. As a matter of fact, it really is the only option that will enable us to preserve our democratic republic. For if such an intervention fails to take place, any election that may occur in 2024 won’t really matter, now will it?

All that said, our current state of affairs brings to mind the pastor who once asked an old farmer to say grace before a Sunday morning church breakfast.

“Lord, I hate buttermilk,” the farmer began. The pastor opened one eye to glance at the farmer and wondered where this was going.

The farmer loudly proclaimed, “Lord, I hate lard.” Now the pastor was growing concerned.

Without missing a beat, the farmer continued, “And Lord, you know I don’t much care for raw white flour.” The pastor once again opened an eye to glance around the room and saw that he wasn’t the only one feeling uncomfortable.

Then the farmer added, “But Lord, when you mix them all together and bake them, I do love warm fresh biscuits. So Lord, when things come up that we don’t like, when life gets hard, when we don’t understand what you’re saying to us, help us to just relax and wait until you are done mixing. It will probably be even better than biscuits. Amen.”

In that old farmer’s prayer there is great wisdom for us all when it comes to processing some of the complicated situations we are experiencing in America today.

So stay strong, and hold true to the hope that today we are watching our LORD use a variety of events that we don’t really care for to bring about something even better than we could have ever dreamed of when all is said and done.

Such is the rock upon which America has been placed as it weathers the cultural storm brought upon us by the communists among us who would see this nation brought to its knees and destroyed.

