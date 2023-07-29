Op-Ed: Conservatives Win When Evangelicals Play the Long Game

Last month was an excellent time to celebrate life.

We celebrated the first anniversary of the landmark Dobbs decision — a victory for the pro-life movement that took decades to achieve.

We also celebrated the life of Pat Robertson, who completed his race on June 8 at 93. He founded the Christian Coalition in 1987, worked tirelessly to influence the intersection of religion and politics, and repeatedly turned out the evangelical vote.

Robertson pioneered Christian media and church voter guides, effectively mobilizing millions of believers to support political candidates aligned with their values. In doing so, he created a blueprint for other evangelical leaders to follow. The success of Robertson and others is evident in our conservative majority on the Supreme Court, which led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Evangelicals have consistently turned out in force to vote over the past 50 years. Their steadfast commitment to playing the long game has been the driving force behind this progress.

And next year will be no different — evangelicals will wield considerable influence in the presidential race and state and local elections, showcasing their endurance and their continued impact in shaping the political landscape.

But the race is far from over. Radical leftists will continue pushing their agenda in 2024.

Try as they might to indoctrinate our children and redefine gender norms, they’re failing. Supporting illegal immigration, “woke” school programs, dubious ESG investment practices and other attacks on our values isn’t working.

And don’t be fooled — even though the Supreme Court overturned Roe, liberals will continue to rally around abortion next year. Evangelicals must stay vigilant, remain engaged, and keep pushing forward, undeterred by setbacks or obstacles.

One steadfast platform for playing the long game over the past 14 years has been our annual Road to Majority Conference, and I am encouraged each time we come together.

This conference has evolved into a powerful rallying point, drawing thousands of like-minded conservatives who are unwaveringly pro-faith and pro-life, dedicated to upholding our shared values.

Our gathering last month in Washington, D.C., was an incredible assembly of our nation’s conservative leaders that revitalized our determination and forged a strong unity around our fight for life, liberty and our cherished conservative principles.

Our victories over the past 50 years have been hard-fought and well-deserved, earned through perseverance and determination. In Galatians 6:9, the Apostle Paul reminds us, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

It is time for every conservative, every person of faith, and every defender of life and liberty to rise up and take action.

Do your research, arm yourself with knowledge, and help educate others about the importance of faith and conservative values. Pray for our nation, leaders and protection in this era of uncertainty. Make your voice heard at the ballot box for candidates who align with our convictions in 2024.

We can honor the legacy of Robertson and countless others by standing firm, ensuring the victories of the past were not in vain. Let’s commit ourselves to the long game and continue shaping a future that upholds our faith and conservative principles.

