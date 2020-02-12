Op-Ed: Daytona 500 Is Perfect Example of Trump's America

You’ve got to give the Democrats their due.

They get their a**es handed to them for the past six months and they barely notice in their zeal to perform a coup d’état.

Coup d’état is a term that we used to hear from either French history or banana republics when we were growing up. According to Google — which was not around when the phrase was formed—it is the “overthrow of an existing government by non-democratic means.”

And that’s exactly what Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the lesser Democratic lights in the House are still trying to do.

Unfortunately, my sixth-grade (pre-union) civics teacher isn’t around to call it what it is.

So, today’s kids are watching an attempted coup and don’t even realize it.

But the American people have endless amounts of good sense and it probably won’t happen because, if it did, I would not rule out an armed intervention from the right.

Don’t believe me?

Tune in this coming Sunday on Fox (the big network, not the news channel) and see why.

Sometime around 2:30 p.m. Eastern, a green flag will drop and 43 of America’s best drivers will race 500 miles in what has been described for years as “the Great American Race.” It will be watched in person by about 100,000 or more of this country’s closest friends and millions more on television. It is officially known as the Daytona 500.

For the most part, this is the group of “boomer rubes” some clown on CNN was talking about last week while the finest “pundits” the AT&T-owned “news” channel could produce laughed their butts off. This is — in Daytona, that is — the group of “deplorables” who “cling to their guns and religion” that Hillary and Barack talked about.

In short, this is the group of people who finally got tired of being sniped at, told how old, white, racist and stupid we were and who went to the polls in 2016 and took back our government by sending Mr. Trump to Washington.

The Democrats and their associated hangers-on — those who think killing babies is normal, as an example — have been in a state of high dudgeon ever since.

Were Mr. Trump to be removed from his post without the benefit of an election, this nation might discover the real reason our Founding Fathers included the Second Amendment in our Bill of Rights. And the real reason the people who hate Donald Trump with a passion would like to see us only have nine amendments in the Bill of Rights.

Now, I don’t expect that to ever happen or be necessary since the left is all hat and no cattle and the right actually has the guns.

But if it did, you would probably get less than even money that the folks with the guns would win and those who would remove our rights would lose.

This is why the most dangerous place to be in Washington is between Chuck Schumer and a TV camera. Or between Nancy Pelosi and a replica of a Donald Trump speech.

The left, you see, is full of phonies, braggarts and clowns who think that the mere threat of their anger and piling on is enough to get their way.

It’s not.

The left has very few Cliven Bundys, who stared down snipers from the federal government during a Southern Nevada showdown over his cattle. The left has very few people who are willing to fight for what they say they believe in.

The right understands what the term “freedom” means.

So if you want to see exactly where the line is, cross it and find out. Keep it up, Nancy and Chuckie.

But, since you all don’t have the sense God gave a goose, we’ll just watch the Daytona 500 and not worry about it today.

