Op-Ed: The Democratic Party Has Gone Rogue - Our Republic Is in Trouble

It’s a troubling part of our fallen human nature that we all find it so hard to say simply and honestly, “It was a mistake. I’m sorry!”

Instead, we double down and go to extraordinary lengths to try to prove that we were right.

Perhaps this unfortunate quirk in our nature explains the current kerfuffle over the curiously imprudent authorization of the 10-hour ransacking of the private home of former President Donald Trump.

A sincere apology from Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray might have corrected the mistake. But it’s clear now that there is something more than a stubborn mistake here. There is intent to deceive — intent to implicate an ex-president in the criminal retention of top-secret documents.

Both Garland and Wray have opted to continue brazenly to try to justify their cooperation in an ill-conceived plot against a political opponent by the political party in power, a party that now resembles more an oligarchy than the original Democratic Party.

The U.S. is now a tarnished republic where once-honorable institutions have become the instruments of the corrupt oligarchy in power.

When the party in power goes rogue…

The Democratic Party leaders’ incessant ant-Trump attacks as routine party politicking must stop.

The reprehensible “Russia Russia” collaboration, the two mocked-up impeachments, the insidious Mueller probe and now this raid on the private home of a former president of the United States of America — it all adds up to tyranny, not justice.

Such partisan abuse of the justice system violates the principles of honesty and fairness that make a constitutional republic workable. When the party in power goes rogue, a constitutional republic crumbles.

Breaking the law to defame an opponent

The upper echelons of the Democratic Party have resorted to totalitarian measures like launching Stormtrooper-style raids to discover something or anything that might discredit or destabilize a political opponent.

The real scandal is that this unlawful abuse was plotted and executed just three months before important midterm elections in which the ruling party is predicted to do poorly.

But Garland has assured us piously, “Much of our work is by necessity conducted out of the public eye. We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations.”

No, this work was conducted out of the public eye to conceal the nefarious motives and lack of integrity of the powerful Democratic oligarchs.

Such deceit in high places signals the imminent demolition of some of the founding principles of our constitutional republic.

When we can’t trust our institutions to monitor and implement our system of government with impartiality and consistency — when the rule of law has been broken by the Department of Justice itself — then our republic is in big trouble.

A cleverly organized sham

In 2020, the current oligarchy of elites came to power by hiding their most radical policy goals in the Biden basement.

Just how much of the legislation passed in this session was explained and clearly presented to voters in 2020? Very little.

As I have argued elsewhere, the hasty passing of massive and complex budgetary bills that many in Congress have never even fully read represents a radical abuse of power.

The people did not know the oligarchy’s real plans. Certainly, they didn’t know the character of the Democratic elites’ secretly planned transition from a constitutional republic to a socialist oligarchy.

Now the people know…

So, we have come now to the defining moment.

This is the moment when the people must recognize that they have been betrayed by Democratic leaders who did not present their policies honestly before they were elected. These elites are now forcing on ordinary Americans irresponsible open borders and profligate energy and budgetary policies that are even now crippling the country financially and bringing economic and social chaos.

The elites of the Democratic Party are imposing their will — not the people’s will — on the whole country. They have captured the leadership of major institutions, like the DOJ, the FBI and the education system, and saturated them in woke ideology.

Sadly, when the rule of law is made to genuflect to the bidding of one political party, the republic is not “in transition” to something better but is in deathly decline.

We, the people, must call a halt.

It’s a matter of trust

We must be able to trust our institutions.

We must return to the days when every American was glad and proud to swear the Pledge of Allegiance, when every school child could sing the national anthem with joy and pride.

We must de-woke the upper echelons of the DOJ and the FBI.

We must challenge the woke media and the woke domination of our universities and schools.

We must demand that our members of Congress uphold standards of civility and honorable behavior. They must return to courteous speech and respectful and honest debate. Above all, they must return to ensuring that elections are conducted fairly.

All Americans must be able once again to pledge allegiance to “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

