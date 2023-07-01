Op-Ed: Democrats' Latest Move Is an Insult to All Hard-Working Legal Immigrants

The Democrats want to create chaos by incentivizing foreign nationals to come to the U.S. for federal benefits like Medicaid and food stamps. The LIFT the BAR Act is the latest example of their efforts to promote dependence on government rather than the importance of hard work and independence.

Far-left Democrats like Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Sen. Mazie Hirono are trying to encourage immigrants to seek government handouts.

They have introduced this legislation to eliminate the current five-year waiting period — which applies to green card holders, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, and other immigrants who are in the country legally — for access to Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other federal benefits.

I am a legal immigrant who came to the U.S. for the opportunities and freedom that this country offers. As a permanent resident and green card holder, I worked hard and paid taxes for years rather than expecting federal benefits. I came to the U.S. to help make this country stronger.

I became a U.S. citizen by taking the Oath of Allegiance. I continue to work hard so I can contribute to the growth and success of the United States.

In a recent Fox News interview, I highlighted the fact that the U.S. is a welcoming country for legal immigrants. I stated in an earlier Op-Ed that approximately a million foreign nationals follow American laws and rules to become permanent residents, and hundreds of thousands obtain their citizenship through naturalization every year.

The U.S. welcomes immigrants as long as they enter the country through the proper immigration process, respect the rule of law, and work hard. Our country cannot be a landing pad for those seeking free goods and a life of idleness.

Foreign nationals who wish to come to the U.S. must understand the value of work. For both citizens and non-citizens, there is no guarantee of prosperity. Immigrants must recognize the fact that success requires a person to commit to productivity and utilize his knowledge and God-given skills and talents.

Do you support the LIFT the BAR Act? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (9 Votes) No: 96% (213 Votes)

Legal immigrants come to the U.S. to pursue happiness. But Democrats are encouraging immigrants to drift into a life of stagnancy and develop a habit of collecting taxpayer-funded benefits.

Our country is in a dire financial situation. The national debt has risen to over $32 trillion. Inflation has eroded the value of money. Americans are struggling to keep up with the rising prices of goods and services. If approved by Congress and signed into law, the LIFT the BAR Act would drive us further into an economic crisis.

Moreover, programs such as Medicaid are suffering due to a lack of financial safeguards. For example, some estimates show that the amount of improper Medicaid payments is more than $100 billion per year. Data also shows that there were $3.4 billion in SNAP overpayments in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

It is shocking to learn that billions of dollars are flowing out of the pockets of Americans, only to be wasted completely.

There is an urgent need to reduce fraud, waste and abuse in government programs. Those who care about the economic future of our country must ensure that public funds for need-based programs are going to American citizens with severe financial challenges, not to newly arrived immigrants.

In introducing the LIFT the BAR Act, Democrats have shown their disregard for hard-working legal immigrants and American citizens. Rather than easing the pressure on financially strained programs such as Medicaid and SNAP, they want to increase reliance on federal benefits and drive people away from productive activities.

This legislation is an insult to immigrants who patiently follow the immigration process, complete their paperwork, go through background checks, and finally arrive in the U.S. to enjoy freedom and utilize opportunities for economic success.

As the national debt balloons and inflation eats away the savings of American households, one must wonder why Democrats are prioritizing foreign nationals over U.S. citizens. It is time to reject the scheme to entice foreign nationals to come to America to enjoy federal benefits at the expense of hard-working taxpayers.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tawsif Anam More Biographical Information Recent Posts Contact Tawsif Anam is a nationally published writer, award-winning public policy professional and speaker. His writings have appeared in USA Today, the Washington Examiner, The Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, The Washington Times, New York Daily News, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin State Journal, and The Capital Times.



He lives in Madison, Wisconsin, and is a naturalized United States citizen. Op-Ed: Democrats' Latest Move Is an Insult to All Hard-Working Legal Immigrants See more...